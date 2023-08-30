News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Ther sun shone on memorial match for popular local cricket character

​The sun shone on the friendly cricket match held in the honour of popular local cricket official and personality John Bigham on Bank Holiday Monday.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Teams and officials at the memorial cricket match for John Bigham at Orton Park CC. Photo: David Lowndes.Teams and officials at the memorial cricket match for John Bigham at Orton Park CC. Photo: David Lowndes.
Teams and officials at the memorial cricket match for John Bigham at Orton Park CC. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Mr Bigham passed away last October and son Jonathan organised a match between a Hunts League XI and a Rutland League XI in his memory and to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, MacMillan Nurses and Sue Ryder.

The match was held at Orton Park CC, where Bigham senior was instrumental in setting up a youth system that still flourishes today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Hunts League won the match by 11 runs after posting a score of 225-8 in 40 overs.

Waresley’s Jim Keys top scored with 53 before retiring as per the rules of the match with Fardin Satari (Bharat Sports) making 46.

Most Popular

Gavin Meichan (Orton Park) and David Clarke (Peterborough Town) took two wickets apiece for the Rutland League who replied with 214-9.

Danny Harrington (Ufford Park) top scored with 42 with Nick Wilson (Castor) contributing 31.

Pete Waughman (Houghton and Wyton) took 3-35 from 6 overs.

Related topics:Sue RyderMacmillan NursesProstate Cancer UK