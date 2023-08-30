Ther sun shone on memorial match for popular local cricket character

Teams and officials at the memorial cricket match for John Bigham at Orton Park CC. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Mr Bigham passed away last October and son Jonathan organised a match between a Hunts League XI and a Rutland League XI in his memory and to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, MacMillan Nurses and Sue Ryder.

The match was held at Orton Park CC, where Bigham senior was instrumental in setting up a youth system that still flourishes today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hunts League won the match by 11 runs after posting a score of 225-8 in 40 overs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waresley’s Jim Keys top scored with 53 before retiring as per the rules of the match with Fardin Satari (Bharat Sports) making 46.

Gavin Meichan (Orton Park) and David Clarke (Peterborough Town) took two wickets apiece for the Rutland League who replied with 214-9.

Danny Harrington (Ufford Park) top scored with 42 with Nick Wilson (Castor) contributing 31.

Pete Waughman (Houghton and Wyton) took 3-35 from 6 overs.