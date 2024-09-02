The stage is set for a Northants Premier Division title showdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The stage is set for a likely Northants Premier Division title showdown on Saturday.

​Leaders, and reigning champions, Finedon host an Oundle Town team in second place, who are trying to win their first top-flight title. The winners will be hot favourites to finish top with just two weekends of cricket to follow.

Oundle have been in the better form since the league switched to its win/lose 50-over format, but both warmed up for the big game in style with easy wins against potentially tricky opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finedon beat fourth-placed Brigstock by 63 runs, while Oundle were thumping a Geddington side who didn’t field any of their three Northants players by 146 runs.

Oundle Town's Billy Amas in action against Geddington. Photo David Lowndes.

Oundle’s batting was admirably consistent with top five Sam Jarvis (45), Billy Amas (44), Tommy Simeons (68), Conor Craig (46 from 24 balls), and Patrick Harrington (30 from 16 balls) all scoring well in a team total of 315-7 in 50 overs.

And Geddington didn’t put up much of a fight in reply. They were dismissed for 169 with Harrison Craig (4-42) returning the best figures, while Simeons, Prim Patel and Will Park picked up two wickets apiece.

Oundle are six points behind Finedon with Peterborough Town waiting in the wings to see if both teams above them slip up in the final weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town avenged a shock early-season defeat by hammering a Wollaston side who are now relegated by nine wickets at Bretton Gate.

Oundle Town's Tommy Simeons in action against Geddington. Photo David Lowndes.

Nick Green continued to thrive without the captaincy as he bagged 6-42 and finished 27 not out as victory was completed. Wollaston collapsed from 101-1 to 148 all-out once Green found his stride with the ball.

Opening batsman Josh Smith promptly cracked 76 from 55 balls to leave no doubt where the points were heading. Town have a trip to Rushden on Saturday.

Town seconds still have work to do to avoid relegation from Division One. They were heavily beaten by 193 runs at Thrapston last weekend to drop to one place above the relegation places.

Town still have a buffer of 27 points with three games to play. The first of which is at home to second-placed Kettering Town on Saturday (11am).