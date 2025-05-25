Temple ton crucial in derby day win for Bourne, but defeat in the county T20 final for the men from the Abbey Lawn

Jordan Temple on his way to a ton for Bourne against Market Deeping. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Jordan Temple struck a ton as Bourne pipped Market Deeping by eight runs in the Lincs Premier Division on Saturday.

It was more frustration for Deeping who had lost their previous top-flight match by eight runs as well, against Lindum. They’ve now lost all five of their Premier Division matches and sit just one place above the drop zone ahead of a big relegation battle against Spalding at Outgang Road next Saturday (May 31, 11.30am).

Bourne had lost their two previous game and were indebted to Temple who shone with 103 in their 249 all-out. The winners also benefited from a strong finish to the game at the Abbey Lawn with the ball. Deeping were going well at 116-2 and 178-3 before closing on 241-8.

Opener Josh Smith top scored for Deeping with a belligerent 74 from just 63 balls (4 sixes, 9 fours) and Aasher Mehmood (47) also batted well. Liam Thompson, Dan Freeman and Jack Berry all picked up two wickets for Bourne.

Aasher Mehmood bowling for Market Deeping against Bourne. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Temple’s innings contained 12 fours and a six with Berry the next best contributor with 36. Mustafa Mughal (4-52) bowled best for Deeping with decent support coming from Sam Jarvis (2-33) and Smith (2-35).

Bourne backed up their derby day win by reaching the final of the Winkworth Cup – the Lincolnshire T20 Cup – at Sleaford CC on Bank Holiday Monday, but they were well beaten by Lindum in the final after collapsing to 91 all out in pursuit of a formidable 171-4.

Lindum had beaten Market Deeping by 78 runs in a semi-final after posting 177-2. Deeping managed just 99 with George Woods top scoring with 35. Bourne beat current Premier Division leaders Bracebridge Heath by six wickets in their semi-final. Jack Berry (3-24) bowled well as Bracebridge were restricted to 149-7. Sam Evison (68, 42 balls, 5 sixes) and Ben Woodward (48no, 35 balls) made that total look inadequate with a fourth-wicket stand of 92.

Bourne are fifth in the Premier Division, two places behind Burghley Park whose debut season at this level continues to impress. Park beat Woodhall Spa by 20 runs at the prettiest ground in the competition after a steady batting effort led by Sam Potter (29) pushed them up to 181, a total well defended by Gareth Hook (3-20), Joshua Weller (2-2) and Christopher Logan (2-26).

Spalding went down by 90 runs at home to reigning champions Scunthorpe despite an excellent bowling spell of 3-20 from Nilantha Atapattu.

Reigning champions Ramsey bounced back to winning ways at Cambs Division One level with a three-wicket success at Foxton Granta. Ben Saunders was the all-round star of the show following a 2-26 spell with the ball with a crucial knock of 39 as Ramsey chased down their hosts’ 187-6. Thomas Dancy (62) top scored for ‘The Rams’ while Sandun Madushanka conceded just nine runs from his 14 wicketless overs, 10 of which were maidens.

Wisbech were hustled out for just 102 on their way to a seven-wicket reverse at Saffron Walden.

Stamford Town were knocked off the top of Division Two after a 92-run defeat at home to Newmarket despite the best efforts of Matt Holland (64), while Barnack lost their unbeaten record in Division Three as Cambourne proved 26 runs too good. Shahzad Amir (2-19 & 41) played well for Barnack.

March Town are 20 points clear at the top after winning their first four matches, the latest by 178 runs at home to Royston. The main March men were Toby Nulty (76) and Sam Robinson (53 & 2-19).

Ufford Park claimed their first win of the season by four wickets at home to Foxton Granta seconds. Farhan Adil (59no) and Tanvir Hussain (47) saw Ufford to their victory target of 164, although the villagers remain bottom of the table.