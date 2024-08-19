Surprise boost for Oundle Town ahead of a huge weekend, while Peterborough Town skipper steps down after latest defeat

David Clarke batting for Peterborough Town against Brigstock. Photo David Lowndes.

​Oundle Town couldn’t be heading into a huge weekend in better spirits.

​Oundle’s Northants Premier Division title challenge received a surprise boost on Saturday with a shock defeat for leaders Finedon at the hands of Kislingbury Temperance.

Oundle are still second, but the title is now in their own hands as they play Finedon on September 7. There is now only four points between the sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More immediately Oundle host out-of-sorts neighbours Peterborough Town, whose skipper Nick Green has stepped down after less than a season in charge, at Milton Road on Saturday (11am) before they seek more National T20 glory by contesting the South Regionals Finals of the ECB Club KO at North Hants and Basingstoke CC on Sunday.

Zeeshan Manzoor batting for Peterborough Town against Brigstock. Photo David Lowndes.

Oundle have a semi-final against Bristol (1pm) and then possibly a final against Preston Nomads or Hayes. Win twice and they will have reached a National Final.

Mark Hodgson’s men couldn't be in better form. Seven wins in a row have placed a first Premier Division title within touching distance. The latest success was a 158-run demolition of Rushden & Higham which saw a sparkling 126 from Billy Amas and rapid knocks from Pat Harrington (62, 41 balls, four sixes) and Connor Craig (58, 50 balls).

That all helped Oundle to post a formidable 50-over score of 321-6 before they dismissed their hosts for 163. Craig (3-21) also bowled well, while Dan Costello and Will Park picked up two wicket apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are five weekends of top-flight action to go and Oundle’s run is in tricky as, after playing fourth-placed Town, they must tackle a Geddington side capable of fielding three Northants first-team players plus Finedon, third-placed Brigstock and fifth-placed Desborough.

David Clarke batting for Peterborough Town against Brigstock. Photo David Lowndes.

Finedon’s run in is also far from easy. Their remaining fixtures include games at Geddington (next Saturday), Brigstock and Desborough before facing bottom club Wollaston.

In contrast ​Peterborough Town’s season is in danger of fizzling out.

​Back-to-back defeats have left the city side floundering in fourth place, 40 points behind Finedon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town went down by four wickets to Brigstock at Bretton Gate on Saturday and Green decided to quit to concentrate on his own form after the game.

Zeeshan Manzoor, whose season has been decent, top scored with 43 and opener David Clarke, the likely stand-in new skipper, struck 32, but once their third-wicket stand of 73 had been broken Town limped to 197-9.

And Brigstock eased home with three-and-a-half overs to spare with city-based Mohammed Saif top scoring with 47. Lachie McMillan and Bashrat Hussain each claimed two wickets. The winners jumped over Town into third place.

Long-serving wicket-keeper and opening batsman Chris Milner dropped into the seconds and responded with an unbeaten 117 as Town won by six wickets in a Division One fixture at Loddington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karanpal Singh (4-42) also moved down from the senior side and bagged 4-42 as the home side were dismissed for 186.

ENGLAND LIONS

Former Stanford School student Josh Hull, who is registered to play for Oundle Town, enjoyed a fine debut for England Lions as they beat the full Sri Lanka side by seven wickets at Worcester.

Opening bowler Hull took 3-30 and 2-44.