A stormy Stamford Charity Cup T20 cricket final last month led to four prominent players receiving suspensions.

Market Deeping pipped Oundle Town in a thrilling contest at Ketton Sports CC, but alleged poor player behaviour was reported to the respective county cricket boards.

As a result Market Deeping pair Sam Malton and Dan George were suspended for two matches by their own club which persuaded the authorities not to issue a further ban. Oundle’s Harrison Craig received a two week suspension for a level one offence, but his club have appealed that decision, and Oundle captain Mark Hodgson was banned for one game for a level two offence relating to an apparent failure to control his players.

Hodgson’s ban covers tomorrow’s Northants Premier Division game at home to Wollaston. Craig is free to play until his appeal has been heard. Oundle insist their Minor Counties all-rounder was an innocent party on the night and Market Deeping skipper James Hook told the PT he was also of that opinion.

Level one offences include (a) wilfully mistreating any part of the cricket ground or any equipment or implements used in the match; (b) showing dissent at an umpire’s decision by word or action; (c) using language that, in the circumstances, is obscene, offensive or insulting; (d) making an obscene gesture;

(e) appealing excessively; (f) advancing towards an umpire in an aggressive manner when appealing; and/or (g) any other misconduct, the nature of which is, in the opinion of the umpires, equivalent to a Level 1 offence.