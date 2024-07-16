Skipper stars as Peterborough Town retain the Stamford Shield T20 Trophy and the top performers in the local leagues

Kyle Medcalf gets his man of the match award from competition official Terry Rawlings.

​Peterborough Town retained the Stamford Shield T20 Cup with a convincing 59-run win over Barnack in the final at Bourne Town CC.

​Winning captain Kyle Medcalf picked up the man-of-the-match award for his 55 in a team score of 174-4. Big-hitting from Zeeshan Manzoor (47) and Lachie McMillan (42no) saw Town plunder 54 from the final four overs.

Barnack were soon 2-2 and 24-3 before recovering to 116 all out. Javed Ghani struck a top score of 38 for the runners-up after Bashrat Hussain had taken three early wickets. Spinners Karanpal Singh and McMillan weighed i with two wickets apiece.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Peterborough Town skipper Kyle Medcalf in action during the Stamford Shield T20 KO Final. Photo Charles Sentence

Peterborough Town are sneaking up on the pacesetters in Division One.

The leading city side are fifth, but with games in hand over the teams above them. They moved menacingly closer with a 56-run win over Burghley Park in a high-scoring game at Bretton Gate.

Sreehari Subramonian’s 89-ball 94 not out pushed Town up to 283-9 in their 45 overs, a total they protected comfortably with Bashrat Hussain (4-28) and Nofal Raja (3-44) the pick of the bowlers.

Werrington are third after a 95-run win over Uppingham. Dhaanyaal Iqbal (104no) and Shohaib Arshad (57) dominated the city side’s 225-3.

Zeeshan Manzoor hits out for Peterborough Town in their Stamford Shield T20 Final win. Photo Charles Sentence.

George Gowler cracked 156 (138 balls, 14 4s, 5 6s) and Josh Bowers finished unbeaten on 100 (83 balls) as Wisbech hammered Stamford Town by 207 runs in Division Two.

Mark Audain also finished 100 not out in Hampton’s big win over Ufford Park seconds in Division Four East.

HUNTS LEAGUE

Hampton became just the second team to beat leaders LGR in Division One. The city side secured a four-wicket win after 60 from Binoy Joseph and 50 from Muhammad Jahanghir rescued them from early trouble chasing a victory target of 164.

Shahbaz Mohammed bagged 6-20 as Peterborough Knights stayed seven points clear of second-placed Nassington in Division Two. The Knights rushed Sheikh 11 out for just 53 to set up a nine-wicket win.

Arbas Nawaz cracked 75 in Nassington’s five-wicket win over LGR seconds.

Hayden Bream was the star as Sawtry pipped Bretton by one wicket. He finished unbeaten on 98.

Bharat Sports are now 33 points clear in Division Five after beating Buckden by 129 runs. Satyam Modhvadia struck 70 for the leaders.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Ryan Gilmour returned figures of 4-18 and top scored with 39 as Championship leaders Burghley Park cruised to a seven-wicket win over Newborough.

Third-placed Ketton Sports successfully defended a total of 93 in a Division One game at Royal Boston thanks to Freddie Renton (5-31) and Oliver Parkinson (4-6 from two overs) as the hosts were skittled for just 52.

Fourth-placed Orton Park were 98-run winners over Spalding seconds with Clive Evans (87) and Jalen James (4-12) the men in form.

In Division Two top dogs Burghley Park seconds bowled bottom club Belton Park out for 38.

Orton Park seconds bowled Billingborough seconds out for 67 to complete a 68-run victory and Baston enjoyed a three-wicket win in a low-scoring game at Newborough seconds thanks chiefly to all-round excellence from Husnain Tariq (5-18 & 31).