Silver service delivered victory for Burghley Park over champions, 58-9 was a winning score for Newborough and Oundle Town ran into a double centurion

Burghley Park captain Alex Ashwin bowls Market Deeping's Josh Smith in an abandoned Lincs Premier Division game. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town face an uphill struggle to continue their domination of Rutland Division One.

The city side have won four of the last five stagings, but suffered a first defeat of the summer at Burghley Park on Sunday. Burghley, who finished second last season, won by 45 runs to open up an 18-point gap at the top of the table.

Ben Silver, who plays in the Leicestershire Premier Division on a Saturday, was the undoubted star of the show cracking 124 from 111 balls to push his side up to a strong 258 all out. Town replied with 203 all out with Bashrat Hussain top scoring with 57. Hussain also took four wickets in the Burghley innings.

Opener Thomas Hoyle struck 110 to set up a big 173-run win at Orton Park in Division Two. Josh Bowers (77) also scored freely as Wisbech piled up a formidable 45-over score of 292-5. Oscar Smithee claimed 4-32 as Orton Park replied with 119.

The Burghley Park team that played Market Deeping in an abandoned Lincs Premier Division match at the weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

Uffington pipped leaders Uppingham by three runs with Seth Roberts (63), Theo Saralis (4-40) and Matt Tyers (3-29) playing key roles, while United Sports beat Northampton Saints by five wickets in a big game at the top of Division Three. Kurian Varghese (5-27) and Subeesh Ramachandran (3-12) did the damage as Saints were shot out for just 92.

Whittlesey made it four wins in five matches in Division Four East with a convincing 177-run success at Ufford Park seconds, while Oundle Town ran into a double centurion in their Division Four West game at Kimbolton. Dan Tonkin finished 213 not out in a team total of 331-3 in 40 overs. Whittlesey’s big scorers were Josh Fox (67) and Clive Evans (51).

Kieran Gregory struck 98 batting at number seven in Sawtry’s 190-7 against Nassington. He also picked up 3-18 as Nassington replied with 145. Kartik Kathuria (32 & 45) also enjoyed a strong all-round game for Sawtry, while Yasser Qayum picked up 6-30 for Nassington.

The South Lincs League and Hunts League programmes were badly affected by the weather. Second-placed Newborough did manage to scramble to a remarkable one-wicket in at Sleaford seconds in the South Lincs Championship.

The hosts were skittled for just 57 in under 22 overs as opening bowlers Tom Shipman (5-21) and Nicholas Lawton (4-22) wreaked havoc, but Newborough lost nine wickets before number nine Ashley Fisher saw them home with a vital unbeaten 26.

Second-placed Orton Park raced to a nine-wicket Division One win at Heckington as Sam Tyler (64no) showed strong form.

Royal Strikers were indebted to Gokul Karthokeyan (6-30) for their three-wicket win at Southill Park seconds in Hunts Division Two and Bhumin Kamdar (61no & 2-2) was man-of-the match in Sawtry’s win over Blunham seconds. Hayden Bream also struck 61.