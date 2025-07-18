Sharoz shines in Pak Azad's Final win and Harry was hot as Orton Park seal their Final success

The victorious Pak Azad side. Photo Keely Durham

Pak Azad won the Peterborough Bash League’s Vyper Cricket Cup final after a tense struggle with Newborough at Orton Park CC.

The city side emerged victorious by six runs after successfully defending a 20-over total of 170 all out. Newborough looked in great shape at 144-5, but lost their last five wickets for just 20 runs.

Sharoz Hussain was the Pak Azad bowling star picking up 4-27 from his four overs. Sufyan Iqbal weighed in with 2-26 after early knocks from Matty Mills (36) and George Woods (35) seemed to have out Newborough in control. Batsmen have to retire after reaching 35 and Mills faced just 23 balls before leaving the crease.

Sharoz Hussain also top scored for Pak Akad with 29 from 21 balls with Gulraiz Khan, Abdul Waris, Danyaal Iqbal and Sham Ali all passing 20 in a consistent batting performance. Gagandeep Singh (3-22) was Newborough’s standout bowler.

The winning Orton Park team. Photo Keely Durham

The Bash League’s Plate Final also took place at Orton Park with the host club beating Sawtry by virtue of losing fewer wickets. A. Chambers top scored with 41 not out in Sawtry’s 151. Batsmen who retire after reaching 35 can return if all other wickets are lost. Divyeash Vaseeharan and Harry Richardson both picked up two wickets.

Richardson also retired after scoring 35 as did Tom Wilkin. Richardson faced just 21 balls as Orton Park closed on 151-6.

Pak Azad current top Division One of the Big Bash League. Holme and The Thirds CC are joint top of Division Two (as at July 18).