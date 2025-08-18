Seamer Saunders steams in to rush Ramsey to victory, cruel loss for March, but Bharat Sports, Orton Park and Castor all top of tables

Stuart Dockerill in bowling action for Castor. Photo David Lowndes.

Unplayable seamer Mark Saunders rushed Ramsey to a remarkable Cambs Division One success at Eaton Socon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saunders claimed 8 wickets as the hosts were shot out for just 43 in 17 overs and one ball. Reigning champions Ramsey then raced to victory for the loss of just 2 wickets in exactly 5 overs. ‘The Rams’ remain second 15 points behind leaders Saffron Walden with four matches to play.

In Division Three there was a heartbreaking 1-run loss for March Town in their top-of-the-table clash with Cambourne. March had recovered from 50-5 to 154-5 in pursuit of 192 thanks to the efforts of Samuel Clarke (63) and Lewis Welcher (50), but they couldn’t quite get home suffering a last-wicket run out from the penultimate ball of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambourne now lead the table and Barnack have jumped above March into second after a 38-run win over Huntingdon. Muhammed Yaseen (4-8) and Zed Abbas (3-12) enabled Barnack to protect a modest total of 150.

HUNTS LEAGUE

Third-placed Bharat Sports were beaten by 1 wicket by Falcon in a Division One thriller. Satyam Modhvadia (50) top scored in Bharat’s 242-9, but Ghazanfar Ali (68) and Atif Ali (58no) delivered match-winning knocks for Falcon. Atif starred in an unbroken last wicket stand of 69 with Jalal Jalal.

Usman Hanif (81) and Shahbaz Mohammed (4-27) were the main men as Peterborough Knights crushed Hampton by 121 runs.

Sheikh 11 fought out a 165-165 tie against Division Two leaders Ickwell. Usman Farooq top scored for Sheikh with 53 with Adnan Latif claiming the last Ickwell wicket when the scores were level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bharat Sports seconds remain on course for the Division Four title after a 128-run win at Buckden seconds. Harsh Joshi (88 & 2-10) was the man-of-the-match.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Orton Park have a 5-point lead at the top of Division One after thrashing Market Deeping seconds by 8 wickets. Adam Boothman’s 5-10 helped hustle the hosts out for just 94, a total the city side passed in under 15 overs with Jarius Charles finishing unbeaten on 63.

Castor are 18 points clear in Division Two after a routine 9-wicket win over Grantham thirds. Stuart Dockerill, Simon Brown and Ryan Evans each took 3 wickets as Grantham were skittled for 75.