Sam (12) stole the show at Oundle Town, Castor clinch title, Uffington promoted, big blow for Peterborough Town title hopes

Sam Beasant after his outstanding performance for Oundle Town against Uffington.

Twelve year-old Sam Beasant stole the show as Oundle Town beat Uffington seconds by 111 runs in a Rutland Division Four West game.

The leg-spinner was playing just his second senior game because of school and county commitments and yet registered outstanding figures of 8-23 from 8 overs at Milton Road.

Beasant’s blitz mean Uffington were dismissed for 117 after Oundle had amassed 228 thank mainly to 57 from Alfie Sullivan.

It was a better day for Uffington’s senior side who clinched promotion from Division Two behind champions Uppingham after a high-scoring 3-wicket success in a winner-takes-all clash with East Carlton.

Peterborough Town’s chances of a sixth Division One title in 7 completed seasons is in serious danger after a 33-run loss at bottom club Oakham. Town need to collect maximum points from their final 2 games to overhaul Burghley Park. Sandeep Nanda (58) and Kyle Medcalf (43) did their bit with the bat, but Town fell comfortably short of Oakham’s 243. The city side host City CC on Sunday (noon).

Ufford Park climbed out of the bottom two by beating Werrington and Orton Park did the same in Division Two after a 129-run win over Werrington seconds. Divyesh Vaseeharan struck a classy unbeaten 125 for Orton before Oliver Calpin bagged 6-16.

Newborough will win the South Lincs Championship if they win their final game in Skegness on Saturday. They edged closer to the crown with a 20-run win over Sleaford seconds when Shiva Teekasingh’s 4-20 proved crucial.

Moulton Harrox seconds won a crucial Division One relegation battle against Market Deeping seconds by 74 runs. Ruari Drumm struck an unbeaten 76 for the winners. The teams meet again at Outgang Road this weekend.

Hot favourites Castor finally clinched the Division Two title with a 3-wicket win at Orton Park. Shaun Dunn and Ben Adler both picked up 3 wickets for the champions before Stuart Dockerill (47no) and Callum Johnson (44) saw them past Orton’s 175.

In Hunts Division One Peterborough Knights improved their chances of finishing second behind champions Elstow by beating Werrington by 98 runs. Haroon Rehman (50), Shahbaz Mohammed (4-20) and Arsalan Manzoor (4-27) were the star performers.

Captain Mark Drake (49 & 4-13) was unlucky to finish on the losing side as Bretton went down by 1 wicket to Blunham seconds in Division Two as was Sohail Hayat who cracked an undefeated 126 in Nassington’s 6-wicket loss to Southill Park seconds.