​Ramsey raised Charlotte Edwards is the new head coach of the England Women’s cricket team.

Edwards first played cricket at her local club before becoming an England captain who represented her country over 300 times, winning two World Cups and lifting the Ashes five times across a 20-year playing career.

Since retiring from playing in 2017, Edwards has coached across English domestic cricket and global T20 leagues with plenty of success in South Africa, Australia, England and India.

Edwards said: “I am delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England Women’s cricket team, and I cannot wait to take this team forward and drive us to success.

“It means the world to me to have the three lions on my chest once again. Leading England as captain was my life for 10 years and I will forever be passionate about this team and our legacy. We have such a talented group of players, and I am excited about working with them and improving them both as individuals and as a team.

“We have the immediate challenge of two home summer series, and then it’s straight into the ICC Women’s World Cup in India this autumn, with a home ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next summer.

"There’s also the mouth-watering prospect of the first ever Olympics for women’s cricket in LA 2028. I’m relishing the prospect of winning trophies and taking this team forward.”

Edwards’ first game as England coach will be on May 21, against the West Indies at Canterbury.

