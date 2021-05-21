Peterborough Town skipper passes 15,000 runs for the club ahead of a huge game, new import for Oundle Town, big weekend for Castor CC

David Clarke in action for Peterborough Town.

Clarke was unbeaten on 28 when victory was confirmed. He’s scored 15 centuries and 94 half centuries since joining Town 16 years ago.

The skipper now turns his attention to a big Northants Premier Division clash against Finedon at Bretton Gate tomorrow (May 22, 11am).

Third-placed Town, who will be without star seamer Mark Edwards tomorrow, have seen successive matches washed out while others have been in action. Finedon are currently second.

Oundle host Overstone Park tommorow boosted by a promising debut by overseas batsman Chrystian Thurton last weekend. West Indian Thurton was 46 not out from 47 balls when rain ended play early at Horton House.

Castor have a big weekend ahead. They protect their unbeaten Cambs Division Two record at Foxton seconds tomorrow before hosting Outcasts CC from Scunthorpe in the second round of the National Village Cup on Sunday (1pm).

FIXTURES

Saturday, May 22

Northants Premier Division (11am): Oundle Town v Overstone Park, Peterborough Town v Finedon.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Bracebridge Heath v Bourne, Market Deeping v Louth.

Cambs League Division One (noon): Ramsey v Foxton, St Ives & Warboys v March Town, Stamford v Wisbech Town.

Cambs Division Two (12.30pm): Foxton 2nds v Castor, Saffron Walden 2nds v Ufford Park.

Sunday, May 22

National Village Cup (1pm): Castor v Outcasts CC.