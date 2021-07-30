Peterborough Town shooting for more National T20 glory on Sunday, top-of-the-table clash for Bourne

Karanpal Singh.

Town face an early start against Slough at Wokingham CC (10am). Victory in that will see a final against either Oakham or Smethwick later in the day.

Town were National semi-finalists in 2014, a year after reaching the quarter-finals. They qualified for this season’s National rounds by winning the Northants T20 crown earlier this month when slow bowlers Karanpal Singh and Richard Kendall were key men.

And the city side should venture south in good heart after climbing back to the top of the Northants Premier Division with a convincing win over previous leaders Geddington at Bretton Gate last weekend.

Richard Kendall.

Town will expect to cement top spot with a home win over Overstone Park on Saturday (11am) before heading overnight to Berkshire.

**Lincs Premier Division leaders Bourne travel to pre-season title favourites Grantham, who are second, for a crunch match tomorrow.

Main Saturday fixtures

Northants Premier Division (11am): Oundle Town v Horton House, Peterborough Town v Overstone.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Grantham v Bourne, Market Deeping v Lindum.

Cambs Division One (noon): St Giles v March, Ramsey v Cambridge 2nds, Stamford v Foxton, Wisbech v St Ives & Warboys.