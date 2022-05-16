Kyle Medcalf struck 56 for Peterborough Town against Hertford CC.

Town booked their place in a tie that will take place at Bretton Gate on Sunday, May 29 with a comfortable six-wicket win over Hertford CC on Sunday, when Swardeston were busy dismantling Bourne in their first round tie. Norfolk-based Swardeston won the competition in 2019 and compete in the high quality East Anglian Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertford collapsed from 135-5 to 164 all out against Town, a target that was then promptly reduced to 104 in 20 overs by heavy rain. Kyle Medcalf (56no) ensured there would be no slip-ups. Josh Smith (3-21) returned the best Town bowling fixtures.