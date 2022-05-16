Town booked their place in a tie that will take place at Bretton Gate on Sunday, May 29 with a comfortable six-wicket win over Hertford CC on Sunday, when Swardeston were busy dismantling Bourne in their first round tie. Norfolk-based Swardeston won the competition in 2019 and compete in the high quality East Anglian Premier Division.
Hertford collapsed from 135-5 to 164 all out against Town, a target that was then promptly reduced to 104 in 20 overs by heavy rain. Kyle Medcalf (56no) ensured there would be no slip-ups. Josh Smith (3-21) returned the best Town bowling fixtures.
Swardeston’s home ground is small, but their massive total of 362-5 in just 40 overs was still mightily impressive. Bourne chased hard with Sam Evison (48) and Peter Morgan (46) scoring freely, but they were dismissed for 198 in just under 30 overs.