Peterborough Town one win from one title after cruising past in-form Oundle and one point from a second title after walloping Wisbech, Bourne bashed by a double centurian

Peterborough Town's Mark Edwards dismisses Oundle's Conor Craig lbw for 13. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town beat in-form neighbours Oundle by five wickets at Bretton Gate yesterday (September 11) to preserve their 14-point lead going into the final set of fixtures next Saturday. Town will probably need to beat third-placed Old Northamptions at home (September 18, 11am) to seal a third title in a row as sole rivals Finedon finish at home to lowly Desborough.

Town controlled yesterday’s game on a belting Bretton Gate batting track even though Oundle’s Pete Foster (49no) organised a fine recovery from 156-8 to 210 all out. Josh Smith returned economical figures of 2-22 from 10 overs with Lewis Bruce, Mark Edwards and Karanpal Singh also collecting two wickets apiece.

A steady batting reply led by Sulemain Saleem (55) and captain David Clarke (45) ensured Town had few alarms in completing victory with almost five overs to spare.

Harrison Craig hits out for Oundle against Peterborough Town during an innings of 44. Chris Milner is the wicket-keeper. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was a first defeat in the win/lose section of the Premier Division for Oundle and they promptly lost again today (Sunday) in a rearranged game at Rushden.

Town pretty much wrapped up another Rutland Division One crown with a 151-run thrashing of Wisbech in a top-of-the-table clash at Bretton Gate today. The city side rallied from 103-6 to 218-8 thanks to Nadir Haider’s 58 not out before skittling Wisbech for just 67. Karanpal Singh bagged 3-6 from six overs of high quality leg spin.

Town need a point from their last two matches to confirm top spot for a third season in a row.

Peterborough Town seconds and Oundle seconds both reached Northants League Cup Finals. Sam Jarvis (6-21) bowled superbly to set up an eight-wicket win for Town in their Division Two semi-final at Rothwell while Jack Bolsover (65no) steered Oundle to a four-wicket win over Northampton Saints in a Division Three semi-final.

Town travel to Kettering for their final next Saturday when Oundle visit Wollaston seconds.

League champions Bourne were bashed by double centurian Thomas Shorthouse in a high-scoring Lincs Premier Division play-off semi-final at the Abbey Lawns, although Ben Wright (97 from 85 balls) and Rob Bentley (76 from 34 balls) led a spirited pursuit of Sleaford’s 50-over total of 363-8.

RESULTS

Northants Premier Division

Peterborough Town 214-5 (S. Saleem 55, D. Clarke 45, C. Milner 36, M. Hodgson 2-25, T. Norman 2-39) beat Oundle 210 (P. Foster 49no, H. Craig 44, Josh Smith 2-22, L. Bruce 2-42, M. Edwards 2-45, K. Singh 2-57).

Rushden 275-7 (S. Kumar 100, S. Patel 72, D. Costello 3-16, H. Craig 3-46) beat Oundle 243 (W. Park 60, D. Costello 39, H. Craig 30) by 32 runs.

Northants Division Two Cup semi-final

Peterborough Town 2nds 138-2 (V. Mangat 52no) beat Rothwell 137 (S. Jarvis 6-21) by 8 wkts

Northants Division Three Cup semi-final

Oundle 2nds 163-6 (J. Bolsover 65no, S. Shah 46) beat Northampton Saints 162 (C. Ray 4-31, S. Sarojam 3-39) by 4 wkts

Lincs Premier Division play-off semi-final

Sleaford 363-8 (T. Shorthouse 200, C. Cheer 4-76, P. Morgan 2-46) beat Bourne 271 (B. Wright 97, R, Bentley 76, P. Morgan 34) by 91 runs.

Rutland Division One

Peterborough Town 218-8 (N. Haider 58no, A. Mitchell 32, B. Ellis 3-49. G. Freear 2-30) beat Wisbech 67 (G. Freear 24, K. Singh 6.2-4-6-3; D. Iqbal 2-11; S. Jarvis 2-12)