Peterborough Town one win from one title after cruising past in-form Oundle and one point from a second title after walloping Wisbech, Bourne bashed by a double centurian
Peterborough Town have one more tough test to pass before they can celebrate another Northants Premier Division title.
Town beat in-form neighbours Oundle by five wickets at Bretton Gate yesterday (September 11) to preserve their 14-point lead going into the final set of fixtures next Saturday. Town will probably need to beat third-placed Old Northamptions at home (September 18, 11am) to seal a third title in a row as sole rivals Finedon finish at home to lowly Desborough.
Town controlled yesterday’s game on a belting Bretton Gate batting track even though Oundle’s Pete Foster (49no) organised a fine recovery from 156-8 to 210 all out. Josh Smith returned economical figures of 2-22 from 10 overs with Lewis Bruce, Mark Edwards and Karanpal Singh also collecting two wickets apiece.
A steady batting reply led by Sulemain Saleem (55) and captain David Clarke (45) ensured Town had few alarms in completing victory with almost five overs to spare.
It was a first defeat in the win/lose section of the Premier Division for Oundle and they promptly lost again today (Sunday) in a rearranged game at Rushden.
Town pretty much wrapped up another Rutland Division One crown with a 151-run thrashing of Wisbech in a top-of-the-table clash at Bretton Gate today. The city side rallied from 103-6 to 218-8 thanks to Nadir Haider’s 58 not out before skittling Wisbech for just 67. Karanpal Singh bagged 3-6 from six overs of high quality leg spin.
Town need a point from their last two matches to confirm top spot for a third season in a row.
Peterborough Town seconds and Oundle seconds both reached Northants League Cup Finals. Sam Jarvis (6-21) bowled superbly to set up an eight-wicket win for Town in their Division Two semi-final at Rothwell while Jack Bolsover (65no) steered Oundle to a four-wicket win over Northampton Saints in a Division Three semi-final.
Town travel to Kettering for their final next Saturday when Oundle visit Wollaston seconds.
League champions Bourne were bashed by double centurian Thomas Shorthouse in a high-scoring Lincs Premier Division play-off semi-final at the Abbey Lawns, although Ben Wright (97 from 85 balls) and Rob Bentley (76 from 34 balls) led a spirited pursuit of Sleaford’s 50-over total of 363-8.
RESULTS
Northants Premier Division
Peterborough Town 214-5 (S. Saleem 55, D. Clarke 45, C. Milner 36, M. Hodgson 2-25, T. Norman 2-39) beat Oundle 210 (P. Foster 49no, H. Craig 44, Josh Smith 2-22, L. Bruce 2-42, M. Edwards 2-45, K. Singh 2-57).
Rushden 275-7 (S. Kumar 100, S. Patel 72, D. Costello 3-16, H. Craig 3-46) beat Oundle 243 (W. Park 60, D. Costello 39, H. Craig 30) by 32 runs.
Northants Division Two Cup semi-final
Peterborough Town 2nds 138-2 (V. Mangat 52no) beat Rothwell 137 (S. Jarvis 6-21) by 8 wkts
Northants Division Three Cup semi-final
Oundle 2nds 163-6 (J. Bolsover 65no, S. Shah 46) beat Northampton Saints 162 (C. Ray 4-31, S. Sarojam 3-39) by 4 wkts
Lincs Premier Division play-off semi-final
Sleaford 363-8 (T. Shorthouse 200, C. Cheer 4-76, P. Morgan 2-46) beat Bourne 271 (B. Wright 97, R, Bentley 76, P. Morgan 34) by 91 runs.
Rutland Division One
Peterborough Town 218-8 (N. Haider 58no, A. Mitchell 32, B. Ellis 3-49. G. Freear 2-30) beat Wisbech 67 (G. Freear 24, K. Singh 6.2-4-6-3; D. Iqbal 2-11; S. Jarvis 2-12)
Barnack 187-3 (A. Munir 102, A. Akhtar 54) beat Burghley Park 186-8 (D. Ghandi 41, B. Woodward 31, A. Mughal 4-51, A. Majeed 3-38) by 7 wkts.