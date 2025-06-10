Peterborough Town on course for a hat-trick and a rapid T20 ton for Tom as Whittlesey concede 495 runs in 40 overs

Peterborough Town T20 captain Kyle Medcalf in action. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town remain on course for a hat-trick of Stamford KO Shield T20 wins after blitzing Whittlesey at Bretton Gate on Monday night.

Town piled up 244-2 in their 20 overs with openers Kyle Medcalf (64) and Bashrat Hussain (62) both retiring to let others have a go. Veer Mangat took advantage to smack 55 before Daniel Oldham’s leg-spin (3-14) undermined Whittlesey’s reply. The visitors finished on 120-8 with Mark Jones making a fine 50.

Town will now travel to Market Deeping in the quarter-final on March 23. Deeping breezed past Ufford Park last night while there were also wins for Barnack, Bourne and Newborough with the latter beating Burghley Park by four wickets in a low-scoring game.

Asim Butt (70no and 3-20) was the star of Barnack’s four-wicket win over Pak Azad. Sharoz Hussain struck 52 of Pak Azad’s 121-7 with Barnack clinching victory with a ball to spare.

Tom Shipman in batting action for Newborough. Photo David Lowndes.

Xavier Wildsmith was an unlucky loser for Ketton Sports at Bourne. He followed a four-over spell of 3-11 with the ball with a top score of 35, but Ketton fell 30 runs short of Bourne’s 127-7.

Quarter-final draw (June 23): Market Deeping v Peterborough Town, Bourne v Newborough Bulls, Uppingham Town v Oundle Town, Barnack v United Sports.

The quarter-finals of the Stamford Charity T20 Cup take place next Monday (June 16, 6pm).

The draw is: Pak Azad v Ketton, Burghley Park v Peterborough Town, Market Deeping v Oundle Town, Newborough v Bourne.

The last-16 ties provided some exciting cricket with Tom Shipman smashing 110 from just 51 balls for Newborough in a 121-run win over Whittlesey. The Bulls hammered 251-2 in their 20 overs.

Bourne almost reached 200 in their 86-run win against Stamford. Openers Robert Dunn (64, 36 balls) and Courtney Kruger 55 (37 balls) set Bourne on the way to 196-6.