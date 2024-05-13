Peterborough Town missed a good chance to clinch a statement win and a batting horror show proved costly for Oundle

Captain Nick Green bowling for Peterborough Town against Finedon. Photo David Lowndes.

​Peterborough Town let slip a position of strength against reigning champions Finedon in a heavyweight Northants Premier Division clash.

​The city side looked on course for victory at 106-0 chasing 235-9 at Bretton Gate, but rather lost their way when pace was taken off the ball.

Town made a pretty poor fist of a victory target of 102 from the final 16 overs with eight wickets in hand and eventually closed on 202-7 and a 10-15 points split with their visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they remain unbeaten and they remain top, albeit by just five points from early-season surprise package Desborough with Finedon a further four points back.

Captain Nick Green bowling for Peterborough Town against Finedon. Photo David Lowndes.

Oundle Town lost ground after a horror show with the bat at home to Kislingbury Temperance set up a four-wicket defeat.

Town are at a Geddington side boosted by a high-class South African in Jack Lees – he struck a rapid ton in a win at Brigstock last time out – and two contracted Northants players in Gus Miller and Freddie Heldreich on Saturday when Oundle are at struggling Old Northamptonians.

Teenage leg spinner Rohan Kudaje (2-21, 5 overs) was the pick of the Town bowlers against Finedon with Jamie Smith (2-26) and Aussie Lachie McMillan (2-39) offering useful support to a depleted attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Nick Green opened the bowling when not fully fit, while regular opening bowler Dan Costello missed the match with a shoulder injury.

Bashrat Hussain bowling for Peterborough Town v Finedon. Photo David Lowndes.

Openers Josh Smith (85) and Chris Milner (49) gave the Town reply an ideal start, but acceleration proved difficult against some canny slow bowling and astute field placing and the innings died a rather disappointing death with only Nick Paskins (29) scoring at the required rate.

Oundle fared much worse after captain Mark Hodgson won the toss and elected to bat on a glorious day at Milton Road.

Opener Hodgson did his bit with a fighting 52, but his teammates mustered just another 33 between them with no-one else reaching double figures.