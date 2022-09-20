Peterborough Town make Rutland League Division One history, while Werrington win Division Two title after a nail-biting finale

The Peterborough Town team that clinched the Rutland Division One title on the final day of the season.

But the city side were pushed all the way by lowly Oakham before winning by four wickets in the final top-flight fixture of the season.

Town needed to win to overhaul both Barnack and Wisbech to claim an 8th title in the last 13 years, but were wary of a side who had beaten them at Bretton Gate earlier in the summer.

And that concern was palpable at halfway as Oakham posted a respectable 229-8 in their 45 overs. Veer Mangat, Nadir Haider and Karanpal Singh all took two wickets for Town.

And the reply was far from plain sailing as Town needed an unbeaten 73 from Saturday second team skipper Balaji Ganesan, 56 from Saturday first-team skipper David Clarke and a crucial late 25 not out from Scott Howard to get home with 15 balls to spare.

Eight members of the final day Town team started with the club as under 9 players. The club are rightly proud of their youth cricket programme. Over 70 youngsters braved cold weather conditions to attend a September training session at the weekend.

The only other teams to win four Rutland League divisions in a row were Nassington seconds and Castor seconds when there was a Reserve Division One.

Werrington will play in Division One for the first time next season after winning the Division Two title despite losing their final game at Ufford Park.

The city side finished level on points with Market Deeping, but claimed top by virtue of winning one more game (12-11) than the runners-up.