Ajaz Akhtar scored 42 for Cambs Over 50s v Lancashire. Photo: David Lowndes.

​And once again the teams former Peterborough Town players were in the thick of the action at Southport & Birkdale CC.

Opening batsman Ajaz Akhtar made 42 (four fours, one six) of Cambs’ 45-over total of 197-6 before he was run out and opening bowler Dominic Ralfs took the first three Lancashire wickets to fall as the hosts were dismissed fo 132.

Ralfs finished with 3-29 from his nine overs. Peter Munns of Chatteris CC had top-scored with 79 not out for Cambs.

Hayatullah Niazi took four wickets for Market Deeping against Sleaford.

Cambs had never reached the quarter-finals before and now they face another Northern powerhouse in Yorkshire at home on Sunday, August 27.

“It would be some achievement if we could beat Lancashire and Yorkshire in the same competition,” Akhtar said.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

​Any lingering hopes Bourne and Market Deeping had of challenging for the Lincs Premier Division title were surely dashed by low-scoring weekend defeats.

​ Bourne, who have been chasing a third successive title, went down by eight wickets at home to Grantham, while Market Deeping lost by five wickets to Sleaford at Outgang Road.

Bourne mustered just 121 and Deeping fared little better posting 123.

Hayatullah Niazi did take four wickets to slow down Sleaford’s push for victory.

Deeping are fourth in the table, 49 points behind leaders Lindum with Bourne a place and four points further back.

Spalding did even worse with the bat as they were shot out for just 76 by Bracebridge Heath to seal a 104-run defeat.

CAMBS LEAGUE

There were five local teams in action and all of them were beaten.

Most significantly Ufford Park’s 113-run defeat at Godmanchester left them in the bottom two in Division Two with just three games to play.

Castor’s all-out total of 89 at St Ives & Warboys was almost a winning score as the home side lost eight wickets before securing victory.

Stamford Town’s poor run continued as they lost by 57 runs at bottom club Waresley. Town, who have lost their last three completed matches, were skittled for just 80 which was tough on Anoop Poulose who claimed 5-17 in the Waresley innings.