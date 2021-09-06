Peterborough Town demolish House, but in-form Oundle are up next, cup wins for two second teams, another Rutland League concession and Morgan finishes Premier Division season with a ton

David Clarke top scored with 87 for Peterborough Town at Horton House.

The city side demolished bottom club Horton House by 253 runs on Saturday (September 4), but their sole rivals for top spot Finedon scored an equally impressive win over third-placed Old Northamptonians to leave the gap at the top at 14 points with two matches go.

Town are top and two wins would seal the deal but they have two tough fixtures at home to fourth placed Oundle on Saturday (September 11, 11am) and then at home to Old Northamptonians on September 18. Finedon have two of the bottom three to play.

A win and a high scoring defeat, which generated seven bonus points, would also be good enough for David Clarke’s team.

Richard Kendall during a three-wicket spell for Peterborough Town seconds against Heyford on Saturday. Photo: David Lowndes.

Clarke led from the front at Horton House with a season’s best 87 as Town piled up 351-6 in their 50 overs.

Nick Paskins weighed in with 63 from 40 balls, while Scott Howard (40no from 28 balls) and Alex Mitchell (38no from 19 balls) made hay towards the end.

Horton were shot out for just 98 with 18 year-old leg-spinner Karanpal Singh returning the best figures of 3-18.

Oundle have won every completed game since the Premier Division switched to straight win/lose cricket. They chased down 232 to beat Geddington by four wickets on Saturday thanks mainly to a whirlwind unbeaten 50 from just 20 balls from Tommy Simeons. Oundle opener Dan Robinson also played well, albeit in a more sedate fashion, finishing unbeaten on 82.

Karanpal Singh celebrates his career best 140 on Sunday.

Peterborough Town seconds beat Heyford by four wickets at Bretton Gate in a Northants Division Two quarter-final tie on Saturday when Oundle were pipping Podington by eight runs in the Division Three Cup. Jack Bolsover was stranded on 99 not outwhen Oundle’s innings closed on 214-6.

Title favourites Peterborough Town received a walkover win in Rutland Division One yesterday when Cambs Division One side March Town couldn’t raise a side for a home match, but leaders Wisbech also picked up the maximum 20 points with a 44-run win over City. Town host Wisbech on Sunday.

The first-team cancellation enabled Karanpal Singh to drop into the seconds and smash a career best 140 not out against Long Sutton seconds in a Division Four contest.

Pete Morgan finished the season for Lincs Premier Division champions Bourne with a ton in an easy win at Lindum. Deeping finished seventh out of 10 teams after losing their final game by one wicket at home to Bracebridge Heath.

Scores

Northants Premier Division

Peterborough Town 351-6 (D. Clarke 87, N. Paskins 63, S. Howard 40no, A. Mitchell 38no) beat Horton House 98 (K. Singh 3-18, Josh Smith 2-4, L. Bruce 2-15, M. Edwards 2-30) by 253 runs

Oundle 233-6 (D. Robinson 82no, T. Simeonds 50no, T. Norman 39) beat Geddington 232 (B. Harvey 61, D. Costello 3-33, M. Hodgson 2-32, T. Simeons 2-33) by 4 wkts.

Northants Division Two Cup

Peterborough Town 2nds 179-6 (S. Jarvis 40) beat Heyford 178-7 (J. Edwards 105no, R. Kendall 3-29, D. Oldham 2-39) by 4 wickets

Northants Division Three Cup

Oundle 2nds 214-6 (J. Bolsover 99no, S. Brooks 39) beat Podington 206-8 (R. Krynauw 102, J. Hull 2-29, N. Patel 2-36, W. Park 2-40) by 8 runs

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 286-6 (P. Morgan 108no, R. Bentley 55, J. Temple 33) beat Lindum 249 (W. Wright 82, P. Pothula 65, B. Diplock 3-39, R. Bentley 2-28, S. Evison 2-53) by 37 runs