Peterborough Town Cricket Club’s big guns fire early warnings, first-class century for Bourne star

David Clarke falls after an impressive 78 for Peterborough Town against Wollaton. Photo: David Lowndes.

The reigning Northants Premier Division champions smacked Notts Premier Division outfit Wollaton by 97 runs in a Saturday friendly at Bretton Gate (April 9).

Openers David Clarke (78) and Josh Smith (72) posted 147 for the first wicket as Town posted 252-6 in their 50 overs. Captain Clarke faced just 66 balls, striking nine fours and three sixes, before falling to an audacious reverse sweep attempt.

Sulemain Saleem added an unbeaten 52 for Town whose total was never under threat thanks to star seamer Mark Edwards. Edwards took three early wickets to leave the visitors 21-3 and finished with 5-26 from nine overs as Wollaton were dismissed for 155. Kieran Jones claimed 2-27.

Josh Smith on his way to 72 for Peterborough Town against Wollaton. Photo: David Lowndes.