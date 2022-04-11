Peterborough Town Cricket Club’s big guns fire early warnings, first-class century for Bourne star
Peterborough Town Cricket Club’s big guns have found their form early.
The reigning Northants Premier Division champions smacked Notts Premier Division outfit Wollaton by 97 runs in a Saturday friendly at Bretton Gate (April 9).
Openers David Clarke (78) and Josh Smith (72) posted 147 for the first wicket as Town posted 252-6 in their 50 overs. Captain Clarke faced just 66 balls, striking nine fours and three sixes, before falling to an audacious reverse sweep attempt.
Sulemain Saleem added an unbeaten 52 for Town whose total was never under threat thanks to star seamer Mark Edwards. Edwards took three early wickets to leave the visitors 21-3 and finished with 5-26 from nine overs as Wollaton were dismissed for 155. Kieran Jones claimed 2-27.
**Bourne Cricket Club Joey Evison struck a first-class career best 109 for Notts in a County Championship Division Two game against Sussex at Hove. All-rounder Evison was batting at number nine. Notts won the match by 10 wickets.