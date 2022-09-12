Peterborough Town concede one title, but can still win another despite Barnack defeat, title showdown for Bourne this weekend

Barnack bowler Javad Ghani was disappointed this appeal against Peterborough Town batsman Kyle Medcalf was rejected.

Town lost their penultimate game by 25 runs at sole rivals Barnack yesterday, but picked up enough bonus points to remain as favourites to finish top. Barnack climed to the summit yesterday, but have now completed their fixtures.

Wisbech also moved above Town into second by beating Uppingham, but have also finished their fixtures.

Asim Butt smacked 90 against his former club after Town had won a crucial toss in damp conditions. He was joined by Zaheer Abbas (67) in a crucial fifth-wicket stand of 123 as Barnack posted a strong 241-8 in their 50 overs. The home side were 49-4 at one point.

David Clarke on his way to 65 for Peterborough Town against Barnack.

Town were always in the hunt while David Clarke (65) and Kyle Medcalf (45) were batting together, but they eventually closed on 215-9. Javad Ghani (2-35) was the pick of the Barnack bowlers.

Town did finally concede their Northants Premier Division title to Finedon on Saturday despite winning a thriller at Kislingbury Temperance by 1 run.

The hosts lost their last three wickets for six runs as leg-spinner KP Singh (5-29) tied them in knots.

Earlier Town had recovered from 109-7 to reach 171 thanks to Jamie Smith (34no) and Mark Edwards (26) who added 50 for the eighth wicket. Smith hit three sixes before delivering an economical 10-over bowling spell (2-27).

Kyle Medcalf on his way to 45 for Peterborough Town against Barnack.

Town’s final game at Bretton Gate next Saturday (11am) has plenty on it though as visitors Rushden & Higham are involved in a three-way battle to avoid relegation.

Rushden are a point from safety after thrashing Oundle by 121 runs at Milton Road on Saturday. Oundle’s season is ending with a whimper and this defeat dropped them into the bottom half.

There’s a winner-takes-all Lincs Premier Division title showdown at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday (11.30am) when leaders and reigning champions Bourne host second-placed Sleaford.

Bourne maintained stop spot with a decisive eight-wicket win at home to Scunthorpe on Saturday. Brandon Diplock (4-35), Rob Bentley (3-24) and Colin Cheer (3-27) rushed Scunthorpe out for just 91.

Peterborough Town seconds’ Northants Division One Cup quarter-final tie against Weekley & Warkton was abandoned at half-time. Town go through to a semi-final at Loddington on Saturday by virtue of a higher league finish.

RESULTS

September 10

Northants Premier Division

Peterborough Town 171 (Josh Smith 35, Jamie Smith 34no) beat Kislingbury 170 (KP Singh 5-29, Jamie Smith 2- 27, N. Green 2-45) by 1 run

Rushden 245-8 (M. Hodgson 3-53, T. Norman 2-40, S. Jarvis 2-47) beat Oundle 124 (D. Costello 49) by 121 runs.

Northants Div One KO Cup quarter-final

Peterborough Town 2nds beat Weekley & Warkton 224-7 (D. Iqbal 3-34, N. Haider 2-35, D. Oldham 2-61) after abandoned match.

Northants Div Three KO Cup semi-final

Isham and Wellingborough Indians 155-6 beat Oundle 2nds 154 by 4 wkts.

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 97-2 (S. Evison 38no, B. Wright 35) beat Scunthorpe 96 (J. Ifill 61, B. Diplock 4-35, R. Bentley 3-24, C. Cheer 3-27) by 8 wkts

Grantham 210 beat Spalding 92 by 118 runs

Market Deeping 14-1 v Skegness 189-9 (K. Sainsbury 3-24, M. Mills 2-35) match abandoned

September 11

Rutland Division One

Barnack 241-8 (A. Butt 90, Z. Abbas 67, A.Patel 2-46, S. Saleem 2-57, KP Singh 2-59) beat Peterborough Town 216-9 (D. Clarke 65, K. Medcalf 45, A. Majeed 2-34, J. Ghani 2-35) by 25 runs.

Wisbech 270-5 beat Uppingham 172 by 98 runs