Peterborough Town CC’s World Cup Final scorer has written an hilarious book about his life in the scorebox

Ray Markham's book cover.

Retired schoolteacher Ray Markham is that man and he’s written a well-received book about the life of cricket scorer.

‘From Score Box to Press Box: a Scorer’s Odyssey,’ is a book about a cricket scorer’s hilarious and engaging personal journey from the rickety loft above the changing rooms in the pavilion at Sprotbrough CC to the hallowed halls of Lord’s and beyond.

It takes you into the unpredictable and unsung world of the cricket scorer, giving a unique, behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes on in and around the scorebox and also in the press box at international matches.

As you journey with our intrepid scorer, prepare to meet D.B., Lady Hamilton, Clarissa, Mavis, Sid, Charles, the claustrophobia chorus, the duckbill platypus, coaches, players and umpires, all with hilarious and comical results plus

discover the joys and trials of scoreboxes and operating scoreboards, eating cricket teas and scoring with players who don’t want to be scoring.

You will also be surprised by what scorers have to do, where they have to score, and what they have to put up with and

watch out for grinning pigs flying low over scoreboxes, and a cameo appearance by Sachin Tendulkar, while laughing out

loud at the mishaps, conversations and situations which our resourceful scorer encounters as his odyssey unfolds.

Also, find out what it’s like to score in the press box at the various Test Match and ODI venues in England and Wales.

If you enjoy funny, real-life stories, then you’ll love this book.

Written in a brilliantly descriptive way, with exceptionally dry wit, a sharp eye for detail and engaging anecdotes, this book provides a charming, informative and highly amusing read with details of some interesting characters Ray has met on his journey.

‘Ray is passionate about what he does and it is apparent in this delightful, uproariously entertaining autobiography, which should form a part of any cricket lover’s collection’ wrote Arun Sengupta of cricketcountry.com.

‘I found myself not wanting to put this book down! It really is a delight – funny, informative and with such an inspiring story, progressing from ramshackle youth-team scoring to Test matches. It mixes humour and insight perfectly, and deserves to be widely read,’ wrote reviewer Stephen Chalke.