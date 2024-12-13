Peterborough Town CC's T20 hat-trick bid will start against Whittlesey

By Alan Swann
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 14:11 BST
Peterborough Town CC's T20 skipper Kyle Medcalfplaceholder image
​Peterborough Town start their bid for a hat-trick of Stamford Shield T20 wins at home to Whittlesey CC on June 9, 2025.

​Town beat Market Deeping in the final last year and they are potential quarter-final opponents next year.

Draw

Preliminary round: Oundle v City CC, Burghley Park v Stamford Town.

First round: Ufford Park v Market Deeping; Peterborough Town v Whittlesey; Bourne v Ketton; Newborough v Burghley Park or Stamford Town; Uppingham v LGR; Werrington v Oundle or City CC; Barnack v Pak Azad; Castor v United Sports.

Stamford Charity Cup T20 holders Market Deeping start their defence at Werrington on June 2, 2025.

They could then face a repeat of the 2024 final in the quarter-final against Oundle Town, a stormy affair which led to bans for players on both sides.

Draw

Preliminary round: Uppingham v Bourne; Uffington v Stamford Town.

First round: Pak Azad v Ufford Park; Ketton v Barnack; Burghley Park v City CC; Peterborough Town v Castor; Werrington v Market Deeping; LGR v Oundle; Whittlesey v Newborough; Uppingham or Bourne v Uffington or Stamford Town.

In 2024 The Charity Cup raised £976.15 for Prostate Cancer UK. Over the last four seasons the Rutland League teams and players have donated over £3,100 to various local charities.

In 2025 The Robert Horrell Macmillan Centre is the chosen charity.

