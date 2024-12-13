Peterborough Town CC's T20 hat-trick bid will start against Whittlesey
Town beat Market Deeping in the final last year and they are potential quarter-final opponents next year.
Draw
Preliminary round: Oundle v City CC, Burghley Park v Stamford Town.
First round: Ufford Park v Market Deeping; Peterborough Town v Whittlesey; Bourne v Ketton; Newborough v Burghley Park or Stamford Town; Uppingham v LGR; Werrington v Oundle or City CC; Barnack v Pak Azad; Castor v United Sports.
Stamford Charity Cup T20 holders Market Deeping start their defence at Werrington on June 2, 2025.
They could then face a repeat of the 2024 final in the quarter-final against Oundle Town, a stormy affair which led to bans for players on both sides.
Draw
Preliminary round: Uppingham v Bourne; Uffington v Stamford Town.
First round: Pak Azad v Ufford Park; Ketton v Barnack; Burghley Park v City CC; Peterborough Town v Castor; Werrington v Market Deeping; LGR v Oundle; Whittlesey v Newborough; Uppingham or Bourne v Uffington or Stamford Town.
In 2024 The Charity Cup raised £976.15 for Prostate Cancer UK. Over the last four seasons the Rutland League teams and players have donated over £3,100 to various local charities.
In 2025 The Robert Horrell Macmillan Centre is the chosen charity.