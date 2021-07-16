Peterborough Town CC seek a quickfire T20 double, but Northants Premier Division fixture off because of Covid, all the main weekend fixtures

Peterborough Town seconds attempt to secure a quickfire T20 double for the club on Sunday (July 18).

By Alan Swann
Friday, 16th July 2021, 12:30 pm
Peterborough Town second team openers Stuart Williams (left) and Kyle Medcalf. Photo: Chris Lowndes.
Town’s senior side claimed their third Northants T20 Championship in five seasons last weekend. The back-up boys are at Wollaston for finals day in the Northants T20 Cup - a competition for sides outside the Premier League.

Town are 30 points clear at the top of Division Two, but they face Division One side Wollaston in the first semi-final. Division Two sides St Crispin & Ryelands and Rothwell contest the second semi-final.

Town firsts’ tricky Northants Premier Division game at Brigstock has been postponed tomorrow as their hosts have suffered anumber of positive Covid tests.

Main weekend fixtures

Saturday, July 17

Northants Premier Division (11am): Oundle Town v Desborough.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Sleaford v Bourne, Market Deeping v Grantham.

Cambs Division One (noon): Eaton Socon v Wisbech Town, Ramsey v March Town.

Cambs Division Two (noon): Castor v Newmarket, Old Leysians v Ufford Park.

Sunday, July 18

Northants T20 Cup Finals Day: (at Wollaston, from 10.30am): Semi-final Wollaston v Peterborough Town 2nds, St Crispin & Ryelands v Rothwell followed by final.

Rutland Division One (12.30pm): City v Market Deeping, Uffington v Wisbech Town.

