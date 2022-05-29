Josh Smith in action for Peterborough Town against Oundle Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jarvis left Peterborough Town for Oundle Town in the close season in search of Northants Premier Division cricket. It wasn’t a move likely to impact on Peterborough’s quest for a fourth top-flight title in a row, but he’s proved to be an excellent pick-up for a neighbouring side with more modest ambitions.

A first century at ECB Premier Division level against a full-strength Town attack was proof of that. Jarvis was calm and composed during a testing opening during which he was dropped when on 1 before playing a huge part in steering Oundle into a winning position of 183-2 in pursuit of 260 with 15 overs to go.

But the dismissal of Conor Craig for a fluent 43 – he was superbly caught on the boundary by Kyle Medcalf to give Karanpal Singh one of his four victims –stopped the visitors in their tracks. Jarvis went on to make 104 before he too was caught in the deep after a 152-ball knock and Oundle eventually came closer to losing than winning, having to survive the final 10 balls with two wickets intact after an excellent late bowling burst from Mohammed Danyaal (3-25).

Oundle Town before their draw at Peterborough Town, front row, left to right, James Pope, Sam Jarvis, Conor Craig, Josh Honey, Prim Patel, back row, Tommy Simeons, Tom Norman, Mark Hodgson, Jonathan Dalley, Jack Ranganathan, Dan Costello and Dan Robinson. Photo: David Lowndes.

Danyaal pipped Jarvis to man-of-the-match honours by claiming his second ton of the Premier Division season. His 101 not out was completed from 102 balls from the final delivery of the innings. Town will be disappointed not to have reached 300 on another flat batting track, but openers Chris Milner (46) and Josh Smith (44) were both dismissed when well set and no-one else was able to support Danyaal. Aggressive seamer Dan Costello (4-51) was the pick of the Oundle bowlers after James Pope (3-73) had claimed two ealy victims.

The draw was enough to lift Town back to the top of the table following a shock defeat for previous leaders Kislingbury Temperance. The city side host former National champions Swardeston in the second round of the ECB Cup on Sunday.

The A15 derby in the Lincs Premier Division at the Abbey Lawn was predictably won by champions Bourne, although they had to work hard to inflict a sixth straight defeat on Market Deeping.

Sam Evsion was the key figure in this game, batting throughout Bourne’s 50-over score of 240-5 for 132 not out and taking 3-29 in Deeping’s reply of 205.

Chris Milner in action for Peterborough Town against Oundle. Photo: David Lowndes.

Deeping have a big-early season game at home to Spalding next Saturday (June 4) and their opponents will turn up at Outgang Road with a spring in their step. Aussie Mitch Freeman was the star as they despatched bottom club Skegness by 150 runs by following an innings of 125 with a 5-18 spell with the ball. A blistering 77-ball 112 not out from skipper Chris Dring also helped as Spalding closed on 318-4.

In Cambs League cricket Wisbech are still setting a merry pace at teh top of Division One after thrashing Foxton Granta at Harecroft Road, while Ramsey, who started the day bottom of the table, jumped up four places after crushing March by 153 runs as Ben Saunders smacked 131.

Castor toppled Southill Park from the top of Division Two thanks to centuries from Mark Wheat and skipper Reece Smith. The pair put on 158 for the third wicket as Castor reached 288-4 to set up a 92-run win.

Results

Northants Premier Division

Peterborough Town 260-9 (M. Danyaal 101no, C. MIlner 46, Josh Smith 44, D. Costello 4-53, J. Pope 3-73) drew with Oundle Town 232-8 (S. Jarvis 104, C. Craig 43, K. Singh 4-63), M. Danyaal 3-25).

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 240-5 (S. Evison 132no, C. Wilson 45, H. Niazi 3-20) beat Market Deeping 205 (H. Niazi 44, J. Malton 42, D. Sargeant 34, S. Evison 3-29, R, Bentley 3-63, B. Stroud 2-21) by 35 runs

Spalding 318-4 (M. Freeman 125, C. Dring 112no) beat Skegness 168 (M. Freeman 5-18, B. Dring 2-22) by 150 runs.

Cambs Division One

Cambridge St Giles 158-3 (Z. Chappell 3-46) beat Stamford 157 (A. Birch 53) by 7 wkts

Ramsey 349-5 (B. Saunders 131, J. Cafferkey 50, K. Judd 47no, E. Durrant 47, M. Cafferkey 40, D. Haselgrave 2-32) beat March 196 (S. Clarke 47, A. Conyard 44, L. Welcher 32, D. Carlaw 3-41, J. Cafferkey 2-19) by 153 runs

Wisbech 253-9 (J. Bowers 61, D. Haynes 57, R. Clarke 37) beat Foxton Granta 101 (J. Garner 3-20, K. Haynes 3-38, G. Gowler 2-21) by 152 runs.

Cambs Division Two

Castor 282-4 (M. Wheat 121, R. Smith 108no) beat Southill Park 192 (S. Dockerill 3-16, A. Majeed 3-51, C. Parnell 2-15) by 96 runs