Peterborough Town avenge a final defeat at Market Deeping, Evison's fine Bourne form continues, quarter-final wins for Ufford Park and Burghley Park

Karanpal Sinh took two wicktets for Peterborough Town at Market Deeping.

Town saved most of the club’s big guns for the Northants T20 Championship which starts this weekend, but still had enough to see off Deeping by five wickets.

Poor light meant the match was reduced to 16 overs per side and the hosts closed on 105-5 with James Hook (27) and Joe Malton (25) scoring best. Karanpal Singh and Zoheb Fazil took two wickets apiece for Town.

Town laboured with the bat in reply, but with Deeping carelessly contributing an extras tally of 24 the city side eased home with two balls to spare. Scot Howard (21no) was their top scorer.

Town will now host Ufford Park in the semi-final on June 13. Ufford beat Newborough by six wickets in their quarter-final.

Burghley Park will take on Bourne in the other semi-final. Burghley skittled Nassington for just 41 to complete a 76-run win with Alex Ashwin (4-10) and Mo Azhar (4-12) proving too hot to handle. Sam Potter (37) and Stephen Harker-Brown (32) scored best in Burghley’s 117-6.

Bourne beat Stamford Town by 19 runs which featured another fine knock from in-form opener Sam Evison. He cracked 59 of Bourne’s 16-over score of 126-4.

Stamford started well in reply with opener Alex Birch making 33, but slow bowlers Ben Stroud (2-25) and Adam Binns (2-30) slowed them down.