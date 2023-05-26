Peterborough Town aren't panicking despite horrible run, big games at Oundle and Bretton Gate this weekend

Josh Smith in action for Peterborough Town

​Town were beaten by local rivals Oundle Town by three wickets at Bretton Gate last weekend.

It was a third straight defeat in completed matches for the city side and few can remember that happening in a decade of top two finishes.

Town now sit seventh in a 10-team league, already 47 points behind reigning champions and leaders Finedon after just five matches.

The Oundle Town team that beat Peterborough Town last weekend.

Even third-placed Oundle have a 35-point advantage over Town ahead of their potentially thrilling contest against Finedon at Milton Road on Saturday (11am).

Town’s form will need improve quickly as, after a tough trip to Old Northamptonians this Saturday, they travel to Finedon.

Town host East Anglian Premier League side Witham on Sunday (1pm) with a place in the Area FInal of the ECB National Club Championships at stake.

"We’ll be back on track soon," Clarke insisted. “There’s no panic, no real concerns.

"We need to play better obviously as we weren’t very good against Oundle, but one win will get us going. A bit of luck would help as well as we haven’t had much this season.

"We have the players to get us back among the leaders. There’s still a long way to go.”

Town welcome back opening bowler Mark Edwards for the trip to ONs, but former Cambs captain Lewis Bruce will be held back for the national cup 40-over cup match the following day and seamer Jamie Smith remains an absentee because of injury.

Town could do with star batsman Josh Smith finding some form. He smacked over 1,000 top flight runs last season, but has yet to reach double figures this term.

It’s two Northants Division One wins in a row for Town seconds after they sneaked home at Wellingborough Town by three wickets last weekend.

Daniel Oldham’s 3-34 helped dismiss the home side for 180 before a fine innings of 60 not out under pressure from Sohail Hayat saw the city side to victory.

Town are up to sixth and host bottom club Old Northamptonians 2nds on Saturday (11am).

Oundle 2nds won their Division Three match against Old by 105 runs after tons from Josh Honey (142no) and Jack Bolsover (105no) enabled them to reach 285-2 in 45 overs.