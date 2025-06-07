Peterborough Town and Oundle Town lose ground at the top of the table thanks to the weather gods

Josh Smith of Peterborough Town was caught after chasing this wide delivery in the game against Kislingbury Temperance at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town were knocked off the top of the Northants Premier Division table through no fault of their own on Saturday.

Town were denied a predictable win by the weather and stubborn strugglers Kislingbury Temperance at Bretton Gate, while reigning champions Finedon were rushing to a huge win over Geddington. Finedon have now assumed top spot after a perfect day for them as third-placed Oundle were also thwarted by heavy rain in their fixture against Old Northamptonians at Milton Road.

Finedon gained 16 points on Town and 12 points on Oundle whose games were both eventually abandoned.

Town suffered because they failed to bowl next-to-bottom Kislingbury out after inserting them on a blame-free batting surface. The visitors occupied the full 50 overs in totalling 180-8 and, although Town made a rollocking reply of 111-2 in just 15 overs, the expected heavy rain came and forced an early finish.

Nick Green bowling for Peterborough Town against KIslingbury Temperance. Photo David Lowndes.

Seamers Hayatullah Niazi, Bashrat Hussain and Nick Green each took two wickets for Town. Josh Smith then cracked 45 from 39 balls for the home side with Green (22 from 13 balls) and Niazi (18no from 9 balls) also batting with great freedom.

Town will start next Saturday’s (June 14) big game at Oundle eight points clear of their hosts. Oundle were probably not far from securing a 25-point return and edging ahead of their neighbours yesterday when the weather gods intervened.

Will Park (82) and Waseem Akram junior (74 from 65 balls) had engineered a recovery from 28-3 and 74-4 to 246-9 when Oundle declared four overs shy of their maximum 50-over allocation. They probably regretted not stopping a touch earlier as ONs were 76-7 from just 22 overs and three balls when the game was halted.

Park (2-10) completed a good day, while Oliver Hull (2-12) and Harrison Craig (2-15) also bowled well.