Peeroo power wasn't enough for Ufford Park CC in an Indoor Inter-County Final
Ufford won the Hunts Indoor Championships in the 2023-24 season to qualify for an inter-county contest against Bedfordshire champions Flitwick CC at the Bunyan Centre in Bedford.
And, although the local village side performed well, they went down by 20 runs in a 12-over, six-a-side contest.
Star man for Ufford Park was captain Dan Peeroo who finished unbeaten on 50 as his side closed on 138-5.
Batsmen retire at 25 in this format, but can return to the crease if teammates are dismissed.
‘Last man standing’ is also in operation so Peeroo attacked the last two overs on his own, but a target of 36 proved too much, although he did bring up his half century with a six from the final ball of the contest.
Usman Sadiq contributed 29, while Waheed Javed (18) and Shoaib Chaudhry (13) also reached double figures.
Flitwick had closed their innings on 158-4. Andy Larkin and Javed picked up a wicket apiece and there were two run outs.
The winners now go on to a Regional Finals Day against the champions of Norfolk, Worcestershire and Lincolnshire with the winners playing in a Lord’s Final.
AK 11 will represent Hunts in next year’s County Play-Off Final.