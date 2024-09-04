Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oundle Town’s spectacular summer of success has continued with an England Test selection for their former bowler Josh Hull.

The 20 year-old will play in the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Oval which starts on Friday in a remarkable left-field selection by England bosses.

The 6ft 7in left-arm seamer has a very ordinary first class career in red ball cricket, albeit he’s only just started out, of 16 wickets at an average of just under 63. He did, however, impress for England Lions in Sri Lanka's solitary warm-up match of the current tour, when he took 3-30 and 2-44 with the new ball and the national selectors clearly see him as someone they can fast track up to international standard.

Hull has also been selected for the one day and T20 England squads for international matches against Australia later this month.

Josh Hull bowling in the nets for England ahead of the third Test v Sri Lanka. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images).

Hull is a former Stamford School student who played junior cricket for Oundle before graduating to the first team and then to first-class cricket with Leicestershire.

Five years ago, almost to the day, Hull made his Oundle debut in the Northants Premier Division just a few days after his 15th birthday. He played one game for Oundle last season. His family home is two minutes from the club’s Milton Road ground.

Oundle are enjoying a memorable season. They have reached the final of the ECB Club T20 Final and will play Northern CC from Liverpool in the final at Derby on Sunday, September 22. Before then they hope to have won their first Northants Premier Division title. Oundle have a potential title decider at leaders and reigning champions, Finedon this Saturday.