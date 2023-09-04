Joe Harrington on his way to 60 for Ufford Park at Castor. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The men from Milton Road completed a nine-wicket home win over Wollaston in under 40 overs, but they now need neighbours Peterborough Town to win at leaders Brigstock this Saturday to extend hope to the final day.

Brigstock and second-placed Finedon both won last weekend to stay in front of Oundle.

Conor Craig (4-17) and Sam Jarvis (3-20) did most to hustle Wollaston out for just 81, a total Oundle passed in 10 overs and one ball with Mark Hodgson smashing 54 from just 22 balls.

Stuart Dockerill bowling for Castor against Ufford Park. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town will visit Brigstock in good spirits after despatching Geddington by 143 runs at Bretton Gate.

Josh Smith (87), Sulemain Saleem (45no), Zeeshan Manzoor (43) and Nick Green (40) batted well in Town’s 285-9 before Dan Costello (5-20) picked up his first five-wicket haul for the club.

Oundle do need to win their last two matches as well as receive help to have any chance of claiming a first title. They are at relegation-haunted Overstone on Saturday.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Matt Smith of Ufford Park is bowled by Castor's Stuart Dockerill for a duck. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ufford Park have been relegated from Division Two despite a last-day hammering of neighbours Castor at Port Lane.

Ufford won by 196 runs, but Stamford‘s 46-run win over St Ives & Warboys kept Town up at Park's expense.

Joe Harrington top scored with 60 in Ufford’s 50-over score of 294-6. Hugo Bell (44no) and Tanvir Hussain (40) also made useful contributions.

Castor were soon reduced to 35-6 before a partial recovery to 95 all out. Hussain (4-23) and Tom Stephenson (4-40) did the bulk of the damage for Ufford, but it was all in vain.

Stamford must have been worried at half-time as they laboured to 152-9, a total built on Ben Peck’s 68.

But their visitors slumped from 74-3 to 104 all out with Alex Birch (3-0) and Jacob Hewitt (3-20) running through the lower order.

Ramsey reached the Cambs Division One play-off final with a nine-wicket semi-final thrashing of Eaton Socon.

Recently departed Peterborough Town seamer Mark Edwards bagged 3-19 as Socon were dismissed for just 99.

Keddy Lesporis then thrashed an unbeaten 58 from 47 balls as the Rams scooted home in just 14 overs and four balls.

Ramsey are at Cambridge St Giles for the play-off final on Saturday.

EAST ANGLIAN PREM

Wisbech Town are four points adrift at the bottom of the table with two matches to play.

The Fenmen were crushed by 122 runs at Great Witchingham last weekend.

Captain James Williams top scored with 40 of his side’s 118.