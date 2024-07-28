Oundle Town remain in good form ahead of big National T20 day and an easy win for Peterborough Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Oundle Town chase National T20 glory on Sunday when taking on a tough Regional Finals Day.

​Northants champs Oundle tackle leading East Anglian Premier League side Sawston & Babraham in a semi-final at Bury St Edmunds and if they win they have a final against either Hertfordshire Premier League leaders Harpenden or current Leicestershire Premier League top dogs Rothley Park.

Oundle, who are second in the Northants Premier Division, will be the underdogs of four, but they warmed up with a hard-fought 26-run win over Old Northamptonians at Milton Road in the league on Saturday.

A 101-run stand between Harrison Craig (82, 70 balls) and Will Park (52) for the seventh wicket pushed Oundle up to a strong 50-over score of 262 all-out, but they couldn’t relax until they’d dismissed Dilshan Kanchana (103, 81 balls).

Chris Milner on his way to 48 for Peterborough Town against Geddington. Photo David Lowndes.

He did become one of three expensive victims for Dan Costello who had continued his tour of local clubs by returning to Oundle from Peterborough Town, after stop offs at Burghley Park and Castor. Craig (3-30) was also among the wickets as Oundle stayed 35 points behind leaders Finedon and five points clear of third-placed Town.

Town’s game against Geddington at Bretton Gate was far from the close contest most expected, but the city side won’t be complaining after storming to a 156-run win.

Town batted consistently well from the opening overs to post 316-7. There was a 35-ball half century from Zeeshan Manzoor and a polished 50 not out from David Clarke. Opener Chris Milner cracked 48 and Scott Howard powered to an unbeaten 42 from just 27 balls in the closing overs.

Geddington, who were without two of their three Northants County regulars, made little effort in response and drifted to 160 all out.

Lewis Bruce returned figures of 5-49 while promoted second-team leg spinner Daniel Oldham claimed the vital wicket of South African Jack Lees (38) during a fine spell of 2-29 from 10 overs.

Town are at Finedon this Saturday when a defeat would probably end their title hopes and they will be without Manzoor who has been invited to all star T10 tournament in Canada.