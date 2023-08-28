Oundle Town pip Peterborough Town to keep faint title hopes alive, while Cambs Over 50s suffer an agonising semi-final defeat

Oundle Town's Will Park is dismissed by Dan Costello of Peterborough Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The men from Milton Road claimed a first win in six matches from the last ball of a nail-biting clash against neighbours Peterborough Town.

Zeeshan Manzoor’s well-struck 86 looked set to deliver victory for the visitors, but his departure led to a collapse from 180-5 to 197 all out with three wickets falling in the final over, including two to run outs!

Town had started that final over requiring eight.

Conor Craig batting for Oundle Town against Peterborough Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side had been set a revised target of 199 in 44 overs after rain had halted the Oundle innings early at 178-6.

Opener Sam Jarvis (45) and skipper Tommy Simeons (40) had batted best for Oundle.

It’s the first time Oundle have completed a Premier Division double over their closest rivals, but they will still need plenty of help to overhaul top two Brigstock and Finedon in the final three matches.

Ironically they’ll be hoping Town do them a couple of favours as they have the top two to play, but even wins for David Clarke’s side probably wouldn’t be enough.

Brigstock lead Finedon by 13 points with Oundle a further 19 points back.

This Saturday Oundle host mid-table Wollaston (11am), while Brigstock (at Kislingbury) and Finedon (home to Overstone) take on the bottom two.

Peterborough Town are at home to Geddington and have only pride to play for.

Town seconds eased clear of the drop zone in Division One with a four-wicket win over Wellingborough Town at Bretton Gate.

And Kyle Medcalf struck an unbeaten ton as Town beat Burghley Park by nine wickets in Rutland Division One.

CAMBS OVER 50s

Peterborough Town legends Ajaz Akhtar and Dominic Ralfs couldn’t quite get Cambs over the line in the semi-final of the ECB Veterans competition.

Yorkshire scrambled two from the final ball of the match bowled by Ralfs to go through on losing fewer wickets at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.

Akhtar top scored with 43 of Cambs’ 174-9.