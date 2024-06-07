Mark Edwards took five wickets for rampant Ramsey. Photo David Lowndes.

Oundle Town again look set to mount the biggest local challenge in the Northants Premier Division.

Prolific title winners Peterborough Town have been scuttled by injury and unavailability issues that have been factors in back-to-back defeats.

But Oundle, whose third-placed finish last season was a club best, are going from strength-to-strength. They’ve won their last three matches, including a remarkable run-chase success at their neighbours, to move into third, one spot above Town.

Both clubs will find it hard to overhaul hat-trick seeking champions Finedon, but Oundle are within 24 points ahead of a Saturday trip to bottom club Wollaston when they will hope for a favour from Town who host unbeaten second-placed team Desborough at Bretton Gate (11am). Town are 11 points adrift of Oundle’s whose deadly spin twins were again in outstanding form last weekend.

Oundle Town's spin twins David Foster (bottom row, far right) and Harrison Craig, bottom row, second left). Photo David Lowndes.

Things weren’t going to plan at Milton Road as Rushden eased to 80-0, but they lost their last 10 wickets for just 24 runs as left-arm twirlers David Foster (7-3-14-6) and Harrison Craig (10.4-5-11-4) wreaked havoc. A patient 40 not out from Sam Jarvis steered Oundle home, who host Finedon on June 15, without alarm.

At the same time Town were suffering a 38-run defeat at Brigstock and crucially the hosts were able to recover from 100-6 to 183, a decent tally at this venue. Town promptly slumped to 43-4 and, despite a mid-innings recovery from Lachie McMillan (42no) and Kyle Medcalf (30), they lost their last four wickets for 20 runs to be bowled out for 145.

Ramsey will be confident of an eighth win out of eight in Cambs Division One at lowly Saffron Walden seconds tomorrow. They completed a magnificent seven wins with a 147-run of demolition of Eaton Socon last weekend.

Ben Saunders was the star of the show with the bat, hitting 112 as Ramsey rattled up 218-7. There was also a key contribution from Jordon Cafferkey who made 76. Mark Edwards then got to work with the ball, snaring 5-22 as Socon were rolled over for just 71.

Mark Edwards took five wickets for rampant Ramsey. Photo David Lowndes.

In Division Two, Castor maintained their title challenge with a 117-run win over struggling Biggleswade. Marcus Papworth scored 73 and Nick Kumpukkal 63 as Castor eased to 255-9. Reece Smith then grabbed 5-34 as Biggleswade were dismissed for 138, sealing a fourth win in five starts for Castor who are second ahead of a trip to third-placed St Ives and Warboys tomorrow.