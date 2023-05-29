Peterborough Town's Alex Mitchell is clean bowled during the game with Witham. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The men from Milton Road followed up a comfortable three-wicket win over Peterborough Town with a much more impressive 142-run hammering of reigning champions Finedon at the weekend to move to the top of the table.

Opener Mark Hodgson steered Oundle away from early danger at 11-2 with a superb knock of 104 (14 fours, 1 six). The former club captain has now hit two tons and a double century (for Hunts) in the last fortnight.

Quickfire knocks from new signing, wicket-keeper Billy Amas, (44, 40 balls) and Conor Craig (41, 37 balls) also helped Oundle reach 251 before Leicestershire first-class bowler Josh Hull undermined the Finedon reply.

Zeeshan Manzoor hits out for Peterborough Town against Witham. Photo: David Lowndes.

Hull took 5-34 with all five victims clean bowled as Finedon were dismissed for 109 in under 30 overs.

Peterborough Town could move onto Finedon’s heels if they beat them next weekend.

The city side finally found some form after three straight defeats in completed matches by easing to a 118-run win at Old Northamptonians.

Promoted 2nd-team opener Kyle Medcalf (82) and David Clarke (85, 73 balls) added 129 for the 3rd wicket as Town posted 258-8.

Pace ace Nick Green (5-22), coming on as second change, then demolished the ON’s reply.

Green (61, 56 balls), Josh Smith (59, 39 balls), Lewis Bruce (56, 44 balls) and Scott Howard (42, 35 balls) all enjoyed themselves as Town raced to 296-6 in 40 overs in an ECB National Club Championship tie with Witham of the East Anglian Premier Division at Bretton Gate on Sunday.

The visitors crumbled to 143 in reply with Bashrat Hussain (3-18) returning the best figures backed up by Green (2-18) and Bruce (2-23).

Witham fielded recent Big Bash T20 all-rounder Zak Evans of the Melbourne Renegades.

Town now move onto an area final at Essex Premier League side Brentwood on June 18.