Oundle Town CC seek a hat-trick of Burghley Park Sixes titles on Friday night, plus the major Saturday fixtures

Connor Craig bowling for Peterborough Town. Photo David Lowndes.

Oundle Town seek a fifth Burghley Park sixes crown from the last eight editions of the popular tournament on Friday night (from 6pm).

Oundle will be fancied to beat Newborough in the first semi-final would then expect to play Bourne Town in the final. Bourne tackle Ketton Sports in the second semi-final.

Oundle are chasing a third straight Sixes success. Their previous wins arrived in 2017 & 2018 and the competition didn’t take place for two years because of Covid.

Oundle should also book their place in Finals Day of the Northants T20 Championship on Saturday. The men from Milton Road have won all four of their group matches so far and could lose their final two at home to Rushden & Higham and Stony Stratford and still qualify for the finals on July 19.

Peterborough Town, one of Oundle’s victims, still have work to do to get through, although one win from home games against Finedon and Kettering Town might be enough. The first matches at both venues are scheduled to start at 10am.

Selected Saturday fixtures

Northants T20 Championship

Oundle Town v Rushden & Higham, Oundle Town v Stony Stratford, Peterborough Town v Finedon, Peterborough Town v Kettering.

Lincs Premier Division

Bracebridge Heath v Spalding, Grimsby v Bourne, Scunthorpe v Market Deeping, Sleaford v Burghley Park.

Cambs League

Division One

Ramsey v Upwood, Wisbech v Foxton Granta.

Division Two

Godmanchester v Stamford Town.

Division Three

Barnack v Ufford Park, Foxton Granta 2nds v March.