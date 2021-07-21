Oundle Town bowler includes former England skipper Alastair Cook among his five victims for Cambridgeshire

Harrison Craig.

Craig took 5-14 from seven overs in a National Counties Challenge Match at Chelmsford. England Test cap Tom Westley was also among his victoms.

Craig dismissed Cook for 46, Westley for 34, Michael Pepper for 3, Paul Walter for 1 and Ben Allison for 17 in a yop class display of left-arm spin.

Essex closed on 172-9 in 32 overs in a rain-affected contest, but Cambs laboured in reply and were dismissed for 132 in a rain-affected match. Craig made 14 from 12 balls towards the end of the innings.