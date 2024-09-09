Oundle Town bat their way out of title race, Peterborough Town thrashed, but secure a title the following day

Conor Craig took four wickets for Oundle Town at Finedon. Photo David Lowndes.

​It looks like Oundle Town will have to wait another year to claim their first Northants Premier Division title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The men from Milton Road lost what was effectively a title decider at reigning champions Finedon by 42 runs in a low scoring game last weekend.

Finedon will now need to win just one of their final two games to seal a hat-trick of titles and they close the season at home to rock bottom Wollaston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all looked good for Oundle at half-time in the big game as they had dismissed their hosts for 134. It could have been even better as Finedon were 80-7, but adding 54 runs for the final three wickets proved crucial to the eventual outcome

Conor Craig took four wickets for Oundle Town at Finedon. Photo David Lowndes.

Oundle lost wickets regularly in reply against a high-class seam attack and were never really in the hunt. Captain Mark Hodgson (29) held things up until he was last man out with his side on just 92.

Earlier Conor Craig had taken 4-27 for Oundle who will try and keep their top-flight season alive by winning at fourth placed Brigstock on Saturday.

Peterborough Town started the day with an outside chance of finishing top, but a maddeningly inconsistent season continued with a massive 190-run reverse at Rushden & Higham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent weeks Town have toppled Finedon and Oundle, but have also lost by huge margins at Desborough and now Rushden for whom top-class import Chanaka Ruwansiri struck an unbeaten ton from just 77 balls which included seven sixes.

Bashrat Hussain claimed 5-13 for Peterborough Town at Newborough. Photo David Lowndes.

Rushden amassed 322-8 and dismissed Town for a paltry 132 which owed a lot to number 11 Jamie Smith who hit 26 after Nick Green’s aggressive 42.

Town play their final home game against relegation-threatened Old Northamptonians on Saturday and a win could clinch third place.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Peterborough Town did wrap up a fifth Rutland Division One title in six years with a six-wicket win at Newborough on Sunday, and they still have two games to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town were helped a little by the weather at St Martin’s Road as Newborough’s potentially challenging 191 in 38 overs became a target of 105 in 22 overs which they reached with 10 balls to spare.

Bashrat Hussain stopped the progress of Newborough’s batsmen with a 5-13 spell in seven overs as the home side lost their last six wickets for just 17 runs.

Town hit trouble at 49-4, but Lachie McMillan (39no) and Scott Howard (29no) steered them home with no further alarms.