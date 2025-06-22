Oundle set out on a bid to re-create the most thrilling cup run in the club's history at Peterborough Town on Saturday

Oundle Town CC celebrating ECB T20 KO Cup success last summer.

Oundle Town set out on a bid to re-create the most thrilling cup run in their history at Bretton Gate on Saturday.

Oundle muscled, skilled and fought their way to the ECB T20 KO National Final last summer after winning at county, regional and area finals days to book a final berth against Northern CC from Liverpool at the Derbyshire County Ground in Derby.

Sadly heavy rain meant not a single ball was bowled in a final without a reserve day and Oundle lost the subsequent bowl out in an indoor school.

It was still a fantastic achievement and it all started with a Northants County Final win against fierce rivals Peterborough Town. The neighbours clash in the opening game of this season’s tournament at Bretton Gate on Saturday (10am start), but there is little jeopardy in the game as the 10 Northants Premier teams play six games apiece with the top four at the end of a three-week round robin going on to finals day.

Desborough are the third team in action at Bretton Gate on opening day. They tackle Oundle at approximately 1pm before taking the hosts on at approximately 4pm.

Both local teams will be glad of some respite from the Premier Division as their title ambitions were dented in high-scoring defeats last weekend.