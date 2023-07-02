Bretton's Dave Bennett is bowled in the Hunts Division Two defeat at the hands of LGR. Photo: Paul Marriott.

The local teams stretched their perfect winning record in the competition to four games on Saturday and it would take an unlikely set of results next weekend to deny them semi-final places.

Oundle saw off Brigstock and Geddington in a pair of low-scoring games, while Peterborough despatched Desborough and then toppled Finedon in a tight game. Finedon had won their three previous matches.

Conor Craig took three wickets for Oundle at Brigstock before Patrrick Harrington (48), against his old club, and captain Tommy Simeons (4-15) ensured Geddington were beaten. Brigstock posted just 111-8 and Geddington mustered a paltry 110-7.

Mark Drake on his way to 35 for Bretton against LGR. Photo: Paul Marriott.

Slow bowlers were in great form for Peterborough Town as Karanpal Singh (4-15) and Richard Kendall (4-21) undermined the batting efforts of Desborough and Finedon respectively.

Nick Green struck 52 and Zeeshan Manzoor whacked a rapid unbeaten 42 as Peterborough posted 145-2 to seal an eight wicket win at Desborough.

Dan Costello, promoted to opener, struck a crucial 47 of the city side’s modest 124-9 in a 12-run win at Finedon.

Peterborough and Oundle are both at Kislingbury Temperance and Old Northamptonians in the final group matches next weekend.

Shakil Hussain in action for Bretton against LGR. Photo: Paul Marriott.

Peterborough Town seconds can still qualify for finals day in Division One despite getting skittled for 46 by Stony Stratford. They had beaten Burton Latimer earlier in the day thanks to a stylish 45 from Sulemain Saleem and three wickets from leg-spinner Daniel Oldham.

Reigning champions Bourne are second in the Lincs Premier Division at the halfway stage after a 102-run win at bottom club Nettleham. Jonathan Cheer struck 103 of Bourne’s 329 with Jordan Temple adding 63.

Market Deeping, who were without a fixture, are fifth, while Spalding are seventh after a seven-wicket win at Grimsby. Skipper Jon Manton cracked 84 in this game.

Ufford Park remain in the relegation places in Cambs Division Two, but closed the gap on neighbours Castor after beating them by eight wickets. Andy Larkin (73no) and Tanvir Hussain (63no) scored well for Ufford.

Veteran Clive Evans registered a combined score of 230 not out in the space of four days.

Evans cracked an unbeaten 151 for Hunts against Northants in the ECB Over 50s Championship at Irthlingborough. It wasn’t enough for Hunts who have yet to win a game after a 29-run defeat.

And Evans followed that up with an undefeated 79 to help Orton Park ease their relegation fears in the South Lincs Championship with a seven-wicket win over Boston.

Market Deeping seconds won for the first time this season at this level, by 56 runs over Woodhall Spa seconds although they needed a five-wicket haul from first-team skipper James Hook to achieve it. Matty Mills had earlier clubbed 84 from just 49 balls in Deeping’s 233-8.

Jon Dee smacked 140 in Hampton’s 94-run Hunts Division One win over Nassington, but there was a defeat for leaders Adidda at the hands of second-placed Elstow.

LGR won the big game in Division Two by four wickets against Bretton at Woodlands.