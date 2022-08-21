Off-spinner Bruce the star turn for Peterborough Town, tons for Bourne and Wisbech players, but Craig falls just short of back-to-back centuries for Oundle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Bruce bowling for Peterborough Town against Geddington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town swept past Geddington by six wickets at Bretton Gate on Saturday in a match that lasted just 43 overs and one ball. That win and a first defeat since the opening day of the season for leaders Finedon against in-form Old Northamptonians means there is 26-point gap between the top two with four matches to go. Finedon would have to lose two of them for Town to have any hope of a fourth successive top-flight title.

Off-spinner Lewis Bruce (5-15) was the start turn for Town as Geddington lost their last seven wickets for 28 runs. Seamers Mark Edwards and Mohammaed Danyaal had earlier reduced the visitors to 18-4.

Town are at neighbours Oundle next Saturday when a win would pretty much guarantee second-place. Oundle are in terrific form though and they chased down relegation haunted Desborough’s 259-8 with four wickets and almost two overs to spare as Conor Craig fell just short of back-to-back tons.

Mohammed Danyaal bowling for Peterborough Town against Geddington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jonathan Cheer (105) did reach three figures for Bourne as they stayed on course for the Lincs Premier Division title, while Market Deeping pushed Spalding deeper into relegation trouble after skittling them for just 84.

Cambs Division One leaders Wisbech were beaten by Eaton Socon despite an unbeaten ton from Aussie opener Ryan Clark, but second-placed Foxton Granta were also beaten.

Wisbech will secure top spot in the regular season if they win at neighbours March next weekend, but the champions in this division are determined by play-off matches. March are struggling to stay out of the bottom two after defeat at the hands of Cambridge St Giles.

Ramsey and relegated Stamford Town were also beaten as were Castor in Division Two despite a decent all-round display from Stuart Dockerill, but Ufford Park won easily at Waresley with Andy Larkin (67) and Hugo Bell (4-30) the pick of their players.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 20

NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION

Oundle 260-6 (C. Craig 95, J. Honey 47no, S. Jarvis 40) beat Desborough 259-8 (W. Steed 97, Z. Khawaja 78, P. Patel 3-39, S. Jarvis 2-27) by 4 wkts

Peterborough Town 113-4 (Josh Smith 43) beat Geddington 111 (L. Bruce 5-15, M. Edwards 2-28, M. Danyaal 2-40) by 6 wkts

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Bourne 348-7 (J. Cheer 105, C. Wilson 73, S. Evison 56) beat Nettleham 257-3 by 91 runs

Market Deeping 85-4 (H. Niazi 59, M. Freeman 2-26) beat Spalding 84 (A. Hafeez 4-12, K. Mehrban 2-1, J. Smith 2-10) by 6 wkts.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

Cambridge St Giles 239-8 (S. Clarke 2-35, U. Ranathunga 2-36, S. Robinson 2-49, A. Visser 2-53) beat March 207 (B. Phillips 91, S. Clarke 40, S. Welcher 39) by 32 runs.

Old Leysians 245-4 (E. Cafferkey 3-33) beat Ramsey 244 (B. Saunders 72, T. Morrison 42, by 6 wkts

Eaton Socon 253-6 (J. Carpenter 113, A. Palmer 3-50) beat Wisbech 196 (R. Clark 109no, G. Freear 32) by 56 runs.

Newmarket 143-2 beat Stamford 139 (A. Birch 32, S. Chamberlain 30) by 8 wkts.

Division Two

Saffron Walden 2nds 324-7 (S. Dockerill 3-47, B. Stokie 2-47) beat Castor 203 (S. Dockerill 47, T. Beale 39, R. Smith 37) by 121 runs.