Northants League big guns will do battle at Peterborough Town in T20 Finals Day

Conor Craig was in great form for Oundle again at the weekend. Photo:James Biggs

​Town will tackle Old Northamptonians in the first semi-final at Bretton Gate (10am) before Oundle Town do battle with reigning champions Finedon in their last four tie (1pm).

The final will follow at 4pm and Town will be hoping to carry their excellent form into the big day. They were the only side not to lose one of their six group matches.

The city side saw off Kislingbury Temperance at a canter on Saturday before their final scheduled match at Old Northamptonians was washed out.

Bashrat Hussain (3-23) and Josh Smith (2-12) returned the best Town figures as Kislingbury were despatched for just 104.

Smith (42no) also batted well alongside Kyle Medcalf who smacked an unbeaten 51 from just 26 balls as Town scooted home in just 11 overs.

Oundle also sealed qualification by beating Kislingbury by seven wickets after being set a target of 151.

After a sloppy start, which saw Oundle reduced to 17-2, in-form Conor Craig whacked 77 not out from just 40 balls to clinch victory with almost four overs to spare. Captain Tommy Simeons had earlier taken 2-15.

Oundle lost their own unbeaten record earlier in the day in a rain-truncated affair at Old Northamptonians. The home side were given a revised 12-over target of 112 which they reached with an over to spare.

Peterborough Town seconds’ chances of reaching the Division One T20 finals were dashed by two poor batting displays in their final two matches.

Town thirds did celebrate their first Hunts Division Two win of the season though as they saw off Sawtry by six wickets at Bretton Gate.

There were three wickets apiece for Kayani Farukh Ali and Ekam Sahota as Sawtry were dismissed for 167. Ali also struck an unbeaten 52 to clinch the win.

Matthew Ingram (81) and Josh Honey (60no) starred as third-placed Oundle seconds beat Old by 135 runs in Northants Division Three.