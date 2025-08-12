Newborough star passes 1,000 runs for the season, Castor in charge of title race and Bretton topple league leaders

David Cooper in action for Newborough.

Newborough CC star David Cooper has reached 1,000 runs for the summer.

The hard-hitting first-team batsman passed the milestone during an innings of 36 for the club’s second XI in a big 172-run win over Skegness seconds in South Lincs Division Two.

He was outperformed in the game by Matt Cawley who struck 103 from just 66 balls (11 4s 5 6s) in Newborough’s 299-9 and by Tom Shipman whose undefeated 68 arrived off just 43 balls. Tim Dock (5-9) also shone as Skegness were bowled out for 127.

Castor took a huge step towards winning this title with a comprehensive 6-wicket win over closest challengers Orton Park seconds at Port Lane. Stuart Dockerill (4-29) and Josh Fox (43) were the top Castor performers.

Cooper added just 6 runs to his impressive tally the following day, but Newborough stayed in charge of the Rutland Division One title race with a 101-run win over bottom club Ufford Park. Liam Tew went on to top score in Newborough’s 254-8 with 71 with Matt Mills adding 51. Joe Mills (5-39) undermined the Ufford reply.

The Bulls now face a potentially decisive match against reigning champions Peterborough Town at Bretton Gate on Sunday (noon). Town are currently 58 points adrift in third place, but with 4 games in hand after sneaking a 5-run weekend win against Barnack.

Bashrat Hussain (97) and Sreehari Subramonian (91) put on 166 for the second wicket as Town posted a 45-over score of 249-4 and Hussain also took the final Barnack wicket in the final over after the visitors had looked dangerous at 175-4.

Burghley Park are second after beating City CC by 27 runs. Andy Briault (72) and Keyan Gace (50) batted best in Burghley’s 248 all out. Josh Weller then picked up 4 City wickets.

Bretton toppled Hunts Division Two leaders Ickwell by 5 wickets after a lovely innings of 80 from Tarek Hansraj.