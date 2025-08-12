Newborough star passes 1,000 runs for the season, Castor in charge of title race and Bretton topple league leaders
The hard-hitting first-team batsman passed the milestone during an innings of 36 for the club’s second XI in a big 172-run win over Skegness seconds in South Lincs Division Two.
He was outperformed in the game by Matt Cawley who struck 103 from just 66 balls (11 4s 5 6s) in Newborough’s 299-9 and by Tom Shipman whose undefeated 68 arrived off just 43 balls. Tim Dock (5-9) also shone as Skegness were bowled out for 127.
Castor took a huge step towards winning this title with a comprehensive 6-wicket win over closest challengers Orton Park seconds at Port Lane. Stuart Dockerill (4-29) and Josh Fox (43) were the top Castor performers.
Cooper added just 6 runs to his impressive tally the following day, but Newborough stayed in charge of the Rutland Division One title race with a 101-run win over bottom club Ufford Park. Liam Tew went on to top score in Newborough’s 254-8 with 71 with Matt Mills adding 51. Joe Mills (5-39) undermined the Ufford reply.
The Bulls now face a potentially decisive match against reigning champions Peterborough Town at Bretton Gate on Sunday (noon). Town are currently 58 points adrift in third place, but with 4 games in hand after sneaking a 5-run weekend win against Barnack.
Bashrat Hussain (97) and Sreehari Subramonian (91) put on 166 for the second wicket as Town posted a 45-over score of 249-4 and Hussain also took the final Barnack wicket in the final over after the visitors had looked dangerous at 175-4.
Burghley Park are second after beating City CC by 27 runs. Andy Briault (72) and Keyan Gace (50) batted best in Burghley’s 248 all out. Josh Weller then picked up 4 City wickets.
Bretton toppled Hunts Division Two leaders Ickwell by 5 wickets after a lovely innings of 80 from Tarek Hansraj.