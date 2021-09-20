Newborough Bulls charge to title, Spalding a win away from a first-place finish after a remarkable Market Deeping victory, and Oundle all rounder pips Peterborough Town ace in run chase

Ashley Fisher

There was a lot at stake for both teams at St Martins Road, but rapid runs from Greg Rowland (76), Ashley Fisher (67) and David Cooper (65) enabled Newborough to post a healthy 45-over score of 306-8.

And Fisher completed a fine all-round display by taking 5-39 as Heckington were dismissed for 216.

The win completed a strong season for the Bulls as the second team pipped Heckington seconds to the Division Two crown.

Conor Craig

Spalding closed in on the Premier Division title after a remarkable day of action. While second-placed Spalding laboured to a low-scoring 26-run win over Woodhall Spa seconds in their penultimate game, leaders Skegness were being shot for just 29 by Market Deeping seconds who had been dismissed for just 86 themselves!

Deeping fielded some first-team regulars, but it was teenager Matty Mills who won the game with a spell of 7-11 from six overs, The Skegness innings lasted just 12 overs.

Oundle all-rounder Conor Craig pipped Peterborough Town star Josh Smith by four runs in the race to claim the most Northants Premier Division runs.

Craig struck 93 in his side’s last-day eight-run win over Brigstock, while Smith was making 73 not out in champions Town’s last match against Old Northamptonians.