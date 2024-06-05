Bretton CC before defeat at the hands of Peterborough Knights. Photo David Lowndes.

Newborough Bulls caused a huge Stamford Charity T20 Cup shock by inflicting a first defeat in the competition for five years on Bourne.

And it was a hammering of a team who have suffered some batting nightmares in recent weeks. Bourne, who were missing most of their first-team stars, were shot out for just 77 in 13 overs and four balls before Newborough sauntered home by eight wickets with over five overs to spare.

Bowling stars for Newborough were Lincs Minor Counties paceman Matty Mills (3-12), Vamshi Parvathaneni (3-26), Sam Jarvis (2-12) and Tim Shipman (2-24). Jarvis, who spent the winter at the prestigious Darren Lehman Acadeny in Adelaide, was 27 not out when victory was secured.

Newborough now face Market Deeping at home in the semi-finals on Monday, June 17. Deeping breezed past Ufford Park by eight wickets in their quarter-final after restricting their hosts to 116-9. Kester Sainsbury (3-14) was the pick of the Deeping bowling before Dan George (32no) and James Hook (30no) led a consistent batting reply.

Mark Drake batting for Bretton v Peterborough Knights. Photo David Lowndes.

Burghley Park will host Oundle Town in the other semi-final. Burghley bowled Barnack out for 92 on the way to a seven-wicket win, while Oundle gained speedy revenge for a T20 defeat a fortnight earlier by seeing off City CC by 50 runs at Milton Road.

Stuart Biggs (4-14) and Chris Logan (42no) were Burghley’s best performers, while Pat Harrington blazed 61 from 36 balls (5 sixes) in Oundle’s 153-9.

Peterborough Knights moved into promotion contention in Division Two of the Hunts League with a thrilling one-wicket win at Bretton.

Bretton were indebted to 60 from Shakil Hussain and 54 from Mark Drake as they posted a challenging 205 all out in 44.5 overs. For the Knights, the pick of the bowlers was Usman Hanif (4-40).

Shakil Hussain batting for Bretton v Peterborough Knights. Photo David Lowndes.

Knights looked to be heading for defeat in reply as they slumped to 186-9, but a last-wicket stand of 21 between Shahbaz Mohammed and Zubair Mohammed saw them over the line with a ball to spare. Earlier, Shohaib Arshad had top-scored with 42 while Aman Dhindsa added 34.

The win saw Knights move up to fourth, 21 points off leaders Nassington and 11 behind second-placed Biggleswade 2nds, who suffered a surprise defeat to Sawtry.

Michael Kay cracked 54 to lift Sawtry to 160-9, and that was too many for Biggleswade as they were rushed out for 111 to lose by 49 runs with Neil Suckling and Kieran Gregory both taking 3-23.