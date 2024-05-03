New-look Castor CC have a strong March Town CC for company in the Cambs League

New skipper Connor Parnell in bowling action. Photo David Lowndes.

​All-rounder Connor Parnell has replaced Mark Wheat as skipper and recruitment has been brisk with batsman Kieran Judd and slow bowler Nick Cowley adding ECB Premier League experience from spells at Peterborough Town and Market Deeping respectively to the squad.

Judd has played for Market Deeping and most recently Ramsey since leaving Town.

Sammy Linford (Market Overton) and Moses Anil (Stevenage) are also new additions to a team that open their Cambs League season at home to Kimbolton on Saturday (Noon).

"A top half finish and a good run in the National Village Cup would represent a successful season,” Parnell said.

"Kieran Judd will be one to watch as he brings useful Premier League experience and should make us rock solid at the top of the order."

Castor will do battle with local rivals Stamford Town and March Town this season, but Ufford Park have dropped into Division Three where they will face near neighbours Barnack who were promoted from Hunts Division One in 2023.

March suffered relegation from Division One last season and will be one of the favourites to win the Division Two title.

New skipper Callum Young will have a Kiwi import in all-rounder Josh Fisher to call upon. Fisher is a fast bowler and a free-scoring batsman.

Castor open their National Village Cup campaign with a home match against Haddon on May 12.