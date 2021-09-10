Neighbours are a big threat to Peterborough Town’s bid for a hat-trick of Premier Division titles

Josh Smith has scored 591 runs at 49 for Peterborough Town this season.

Unbeaten Town have won 12 of their 13 completed top-flight matches this season and yet they could still pipped to top spot by Finedon who have lost three matches, including one to the current leaders.

Misfortune with the weather and a team refusing to rearrange a fixture after a Covid issue caused a postponement have made this a tougher campaign than it ought to have been for David Clarke’s hat-trick seeking side.

Town need 27 points from their final two matches which basically means two wins unless they pick up seven bonus points from a defeat.

But their two remaining games are tough. They host neighbours Oundle Town tomorrow (September 11, 11am) and then entertain third-placed Old Northamptonians on September 18. Oundle have a 100 per cent winning record in straight win-lose games in the Premier Division this season and beat Town in this fixture the last time it was played in 2019.

Peterborough Town and Oundle both have second teams playing Northants Cup semi-finals tomorrow. Champions Town are at Rothwell in the end of season Division Two tournament, while Oundle are at home to Northampton Saints in the Division Three event.

Peterborough Town also face a crunch Rutland Division One game on Sunday when leaders Wisbech Town are at Bretton Gate (noon).