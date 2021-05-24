Morgan’s one-man batting show sees Bourne to victory, imports go well for Ramsey and March, Stamford pip Wisbech, thrilling National Village Cup success for Castor, Peterborough Town’s big match was washed out, but high five for teenager in Rutand League victory

Reece Smith smacked 73 for Castor against Outcasts.

In a low-scoring game Bourne were making hard work of reaching their hosts’ 135 and were 43-5 soon after Morgan arrived at the crease.

But the former skipper struck an outstanding unbeaten 73 to see Bourne home by one wicket. The next highest Bourne scorer was Brandon Diplock who made just 14, albeit in a crucial eighth-wicket stand of 43 with Morgan.

Stamford Town beat Wisbech by three wickets in another close game in Cambs Division One. Vamshi Parvatheneni (4-14) teamed up with England Lion Zak Chappell (3-14) to skittle Wisbech for just 92.

Pete Morgan struck an unbeaten 73 for Bourne at Bracebridge Heath.

Ramsey’s West Indian import Stuart Calderon - a 23 year-old off-spinning all rounder - claimed three wickets and struck 48 not out in a 53-run top flight win over Foxton.

Another high-class import Saranga Rajaguru cracked 55 before claiming 6-24 as March beat bottom club St Ives & Warboys by 132 runs.

Barnack set up a mouthwatering clash with fellow unbeaten Rutland Division One side Peterborough Town next weekend by strolling to an eight-wicket success against bottom club Market Deeping. Danny Malik was unbeaten on 76 when Barnack eased past Deeping’s 158-8.

Town were less convincing two wicket winners over City CC despite 5-34 from 16 year-old Sam Jarvis. City’s innings received a brutal start from big-hitting Syed Mujtaba Ali Naqvi (76) before the brakes were applied.

Dom Stannard carried his bat for 129 to set up a massive 227-run win for Wisbech over Burghley Park. Brodie Ellis took 5-22 as Burghley were shot out for 48. March won for the first time this season, by seven wickets at Uffington.

Castor advanced in the National Village Cup after a thrilling three-wicket win over Scunthorpe-based Outcasts at Port Lane. Skipper Reece Smith smacked 73 and some late big-hitting from Ryan Evans saw the home side to their victory target of 182 with two balls to spare.

Oundle made all the running in their Northants Premier Division match against Overstone, but were held to a draw. Peterborough Town’s big game with Finedon was washed out without a ball being bowled.

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Oundle 232 (M. Hodgson 77, C. Craig 43, C. Thurston 38) drew with Overstone 105-8 (T. Norman 3-28).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Bourne 136-9 (P. Morgan 73no) beat Bracebridge Heath 135 (T. Dixon 3-29) by one wkt.

CAMBS DIVISION ONE

Ramsey 172-5 (E. Cafferkey 51no, S. Calderon 48no, J. Cafferkey 43) beat Foxton 119 (S. Calderon 3-16, M. Cafferkey 3-28, D. Carlaw 3-37) by 53 runs.

March 233-6 (S. Rajaguru 55, B. Chapman 45, R. Pitigala 40, U. Ranatunga 37, S. Brahambhatt 29) beat St Ives & Warboys 101 (S. Rajaguru 6-24) by 132 runs.

Stamford Town 93-7 beat Wisbech 92 (D. Haynes 28, V. Paravathaneni 4-14, Z, Chappell 3-14) by 3 wkts.

RUTLAND DIVISION ONE

Barnack 156-2 (D. Malik 76no, A. Butt 38no) beat Market Deeping 158-8 (J. Malton 34, R. Pickering 30no, J. Hook 29, A. Majeed 3-14) by 8 wkts

Peterborough Town 183-8 (S. Saleem 46, C. Milner 42, N. Paskins 32) beat City 182 (S. Naqvi 76, T. Hussain 40, S. Jarvis 5-34) by 2 wkts

March 144-3 beat Uffington 143-8 by 7 wkts.

Wisbech 275-3 (D. Stannard 129no, G. Freear 44no, J. Bowers 44) beat Burghley Park 48 (B. Ellis 5-22, A. Palmer 3-6) by 227 runs

NATIONAL VILLAGE CUP