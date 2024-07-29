More Derby day delight for Spalding, Freear rolls back the years for Wisbech, Ramsey knocked off the top, and cup final result

Shahada's Mohammed Shamus is bowled during the Killingworth Cup FInal at Orton Park CC. Photo David Lowndes.

​Spalding Town are celebrating a quickfire derby day double.

​Fresh from easing to a 100-run win at Market Deeping in the Lincs Premier Division the weekend before, Spalding comfortably saw off Bourne by five wickets on Saturday.

Bourne’s 226 looked plenty when Spalding slipped to 38-2, but an unbeaten 90 from South African Keyan Gace and 69 from local boy Ollie Dring set the home side on the way to an impressive win.

Gace scored his runs from just 71 balls and struck 13 fours and a six, while opener Dring faced 67 balls during a third wicket stand of 87.

Danny Malik on his way to 35 for Shahada against AK 11 in the Killingworth Cup Final. Photo David Lowndes.

Dan Freeman had top scored with 43 for Bourne, while Gace and Dring also claimed two wickets apiece.

Spalding remain 10th, but are well clear of the bottom two. Bourne stay fifth, but are 47 points from top spot.

Opener Connor Gillett’s 87 couldn’t save Market Deeping from a nine-wicket beating at Lindum who reached their victory target of 222 with 10 overs and nine wickets to spare.

Bottom club Long Sutton lost by seven wickets at home to Bracebridge Heath.

Usman Sadiq of Shahada was caught from this shot in the KIllingworth Cup Final. Photo David Lowndes.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Wisbech Town veteran Gary Freear rolled back the years to deliver a dazzling all-round display in Cambs Division One.

Freer opened the batting against Southill Park at Harecroft Road and struck 114 of his side’s 270-5. Jamie Seabrook gave the innings late impetus with an unbeaten 67 from just 41 balls (four sixes).

And Freer then deployed his crafty offspin to claim 5-30 as the visitors were dismissed for just 158.

It wasn’t such a good day for Ramsey who suffered a third defeat in four matches and lost top spot to Histon as a result. The Rams mustered just 142 on the way to a shock three-wicket loss to Burwell & Exning at Cricketfield Lane.

There’s no stopping Castor in Division Two though. The leaders are 48 points clear after an eight-wicket win over Cambridge NCI at Port Lane.

Slow left armer Ryan Evans (5-29) did the bulk of the damage as the visitors were skittled for just 118. Kieran Judd was unbeaten on 57 when Castor secured an 11th win in 12 completed matches.

March Town claimed a vital win at the other end of the table as they saw off bottom club Stamford Town by six wickets to move out of the bottom two. Kiwi Josh Fisher (3-20 & 59no) was the star of the show for March.

Barnack remain deep in trouble at the foot of Division Three after a seven-wicket loss to Eaton Socon seconds and Ufford Park went down by 32 runs in a high-scoring game at home to Huntingdon.

Mohammed Raheel struck 53 for Barnack with Shoib Choudary (87) and Wahid Javed (51) scoring best for Ufford.

CUP FINAL

Shahada beat AK 11 by 65 runs in the final of the Peterborough Midweek League’s Killingworth T20 Cup competition at Orton Park CC.